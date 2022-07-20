Bodies Bodies Bodies, one of the summer’s most highly anticipated films, is set to hit theaters on Aug. 5. But it’s not the only great movie from A24, the company behind box office hits such as Uncut Gems, Hereditary and Lady Bird, to come out this year.

The indie entertainment company has already had a hand in six of this year’s greatest films, including Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Everything Everywhere All at Once. And more great movies are on the way, with intriguing titles like The Eternal Daughter and the Finn Wolfhard-led When You Finish Saving the World set to come out later this year.

So if you’re wondering what to watch while you wait for Amandla Stenberg, Pete Davidson, and Rachel Sennott to star in next month's comedy slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies, keep reading to check out where to stream all of the best A24 films from 2022 so far.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Boasting a whopping 99% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On follows a 1-inch-tall shell who, after becoming the subject of a short documentary, decides to set out in search of his long-lost family. This unique and heartwarming story stars Jenny Slate. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is now playing in theaters.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Yeoh stars as a Chinese immigrant struggling to keep both her family and their laundromat afloat in this critically acclaimed A24 sci-fi flick. When an interdimensional rupture occurs, Evelyn learns that the multiverse is real, and that she’s the only one that can save it from an imminent threat. Everything Everywhere All at Once is now available to rent on Amazon.

X

Set in 1979, X follows a group of young filmmakers who, while staying with an elderly couple in rural Texas, attempt to make a pornographic film without their hosts’ knowledge. But when the couple catches the cast during a shoot, the mood quickly sours. This electrifying horror movie is currently available to rent on Amazon.

After Yang

Starring Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith, After Yang follows a family who begin to question what it means to be human after their beloved android companion malfunctions. This poignant sci-fi film is now streaming on Hulu.

Men

After suffering a personal tragedy, a newly widowed woman heads to the English countryside for a relaxing retreat on her own. But when she arrives, she finds that the nearby town is filled with terrifying and dangerous men. Men is currently available to buy for $20 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Sky Is Everywhere

Seventeen-year-old Lennie Walker is still struggling with overwhelming grief following the sudden death of her sister when she finds herself caught in a love triangle between the charismatic new kid and her late sibling’s boyfriend. Starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones, Jason Segal and more, this complex A24 drama is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (Aug. 5)

One of the summer’s most highly anticipated movies, Bodies Bodies Bodies blurs the lines between horror, drama and comedy. This thrilling film follows a group of mainly young, rich friends who hole up in a mansion for a “hurricane party” and decide to play a murder mystery game that winds up going awry. The star-studded cast features Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson and more. Bodies Bodies Bodies premieres in theaters Aug. 5.

