Cue the waterworks! The final season of Amazon Prime Video's Emmy-winning series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is officially set to air this spring. The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will begin with three new episodes, available to stream Friday, April 14 on Prime Video.

Spoiler alert: When we last left Midge, our beloved comedienne had a lot going on, from *finally* sleeping with Lenny Bruce for the first time — followed by an incredibly tense confrontation at Carnegie Hall — to her father miraculously surviving a heart attack after learning that Joel's new girlfriend is pregnant.

Want to catch up on all the drama? Seasons 1-4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are available to stream now on Prime Video. With about a month to go before the final season airs, you have just enough time to relive the magic of the last four seasons.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, plus how to get caught up before the final season premieres. And for even more streaming options, be sure to check out ET's guide to streaming Oscar-nominated movies, plus the best shows and movies to stream each week.

When does season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel come out?

The first three episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 will be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 14. A new episode will premiere on Prime Video every Friday through the series finale.

Where to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel seasons 1-4:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, alongside other award-winning titles including Fleabag, Harlem, The Boys and more.

Subscribers to Amazon Prime have free access to Prime Video. If you don't already subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can subscribe directly to Prime Video for $9 per month, or try the streaming platform free for 30 days.

