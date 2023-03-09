Movies

How to Watch the 2023 Oscar Nominees Online: 'Everywhere All At Once,' Elvis,’ 'The Whale,' and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
95th Academy Awards
The 95th Academy Awards are just a few days away. The Oscars ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place this Sunday, March 12. Ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, you have ample time to catch up on the films you may have missed or need to re-watch at home. 

This year's top 10 contenders include The Banshees of Inisherin, ElvisAll Quiet on the Western FrontThe Fabelmans, Tár, and Triangle of Sadness. Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's Everything Everywhere All at Once landed a leading 11 nominations. For the first time, two sequels — Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water — were nominated for best picture.

If you missed your opportunity to see a lot of the nominees this year, we've rounded up how to watch all of the 2023 Oscar-nominated films. Plus, find out where to catch the ceremony when it airs on ABC this weekend.

How to Watch The 95th Academy Awards

The Oscars on Hulu Live
Oscars on Hulu Live
The Oscars on Hulu Live

You'll need Hulu Live to watch the Oscars while they are airing on cable. If you have the standard plan you can watch the Oscars the next day.

$70/MONTH
The Oscars on FuboTV
Oscars on FuboTV
The Oscars on FuboTV

FuboTV allows you to ditch cable and get all your favorite shows live and that includes the 95th Academy Awards. 

STARTING AT $75/MONTH
FREE 7-DAY TRIAL

How to Watch the 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies

Watching all the best picture nominees ahead of The Academy Awards really makes the awards show that much more exciting. Once you view these superb movies you'll have stakes in who wins the nominees and be aghast when your personal winner doesn't have their name called onstage. Decide who you think deserves the golden Oscar statuette by watching the nominees below. 

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All at Once
A24
Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to watch on Apple TV and Prime Video for $20. 

$20
APPLE TV+
$20
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Banshees of Inisherin
IMDb
The Banshees of Inisherin

Two lifelong friends, played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, have a falling out after decades of friendship. See what unfolds by watching the film on HBO Max.

STARTING AT $10/MONTH
HBO MAX
The Fabelmans
The Fabelmans
IMDb
The Fabelmans

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans was slated to be an instant classic. Right now the hit movie is available to rent through a variety of streaming sites, including Amazon, Apple and YouTube.

$20
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
$20
APPLE TV
'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)
Top Gun: Maverick
Paramount+
'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Thirty years after the original film, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is still flying into the danger zone. But training a group of graduates will push him to the limit. The long-awaited sequel is now streaming on Paramount+. New subscribers can stream free for 7 days. 

$5/MONTH
Triangle of Sadness
Triangle of Sadness
IMDb
Triangle of Sadness

What will the super-rich do when their cruise sinks and they're trapped on an island? Find out in the dark comedy Triangle of Sadness which you can stream on Apple TV+ or Hulu.

$7/MONTH
APPLE TV+
$8/MONTH
HULU
All Quiet on the Western Front
All Quiet on the Western Front
IMDb
All Quiet on the Western Front

Giving a glimpse into the horrifying experiences of World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a German film based on the book by the same name. You can watch it exclusively on Netflix.

STARTING AT $7/MONTH
Avatar: The Way of Water 
Avatar: The Way of Water 
Disney
Avatar: The Way of Water 

Taking place where the first one left off, James Cameron's second film in the Avatar series, Avatar: The Way of Water, is still in theaters.

TICKET PRICES VARY
Elvis
Elvis Movie
IMDb
Elvis

Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, Elvis takes a look into the life of Elvis Presley. You can watch the movie on HBO Max or on Hulu with the HBO Max extension.

$10/MONTH
HBO MAX
Tár
Tár
IMDb
Tár

Cate Blanchett wows with her portrayal of German composer-conductor, Lydia Tár, in the film Tár. While the film is still playing in select theaters, the easiest way to watch it is by renting from a variety of streaming sites including Apple TV and YouTube. 

$6 TO RENT
APPLE TV+
Women Talking
Women Talking
IMDb
Women Talking

Women in an isolated religious community struggle with their faith and look for a way out in Women Talking. Released about a month ago, you can still watch the film in theaters. 

TICKET PRICES VARY

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Aftersun
Aftersun
A24
Aftersun

Paul Mescal is nominated for his role in the coming-of-age drama about Sophie and her father Calum — a divorcee who must care for his minor daughter while coping with loneliness and mental health.

$6
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Whale
The Whale
A24
The Whale

The psychological drama directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. In the film, a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter.

$20
APPLE TV+
$20
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Other Nominees for Actor in a Leading Role include: Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Bill Nighy (Living). 

Best Cinematography

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
IMDb
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Returning to his home in Mexico after a successful career as a journalist and documentary-film maker, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths shows the nostalgia for the past and the reality of going back. The movie is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

STARTING AT $7/MONTH
NETFLIX
Empire of Light
Empire of Light
IMDb
Empire of Light

Empire of Light starring Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward had a limited box office release in December 2022. The film, that has not yet been released to streaming, looks into struggles of mental health and connecting with unexpected friends. 

TICKET PRICES VARY

Other Nominees for Cinematography include: All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis and Tár

Best Costume Design

Babylon
Babylon
IMDb
Babylon

Featuring a star-studded cast including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire, it's no surprise that Babylon was nominated for an Oscar. 

$4.99/MONTH
PARAMOUNT+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Disney+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still available to watch in select theaters, the Marvel movie will be available on Disney+ February 1st for streaming.

$10/MONTH
DISNEY+
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
IMDb
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

A historical comedy and drama, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris takes place in the 1950s when a widow travels to France to buy a Dior dress. This entertaining film is available to stream on Peacock. 

$5/MONTH
PEACOCK

Other Nominees for Costume Design include:Elvis and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Best Animated Feature Film

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
IMDb
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On was an instant hit in 2010 when the short film premiered at the AFI FEST. Now the mockumentary is a full-length film and it is just as witty as the first. You can buy or rent the film online from a variety of streaming services. 

$13
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
IMDb
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

With only one of his nine lives left, Puss in Boots deals with the danger of his adventure-seeking in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. You can buy the movie on Amazon, or see it in select theaters around the country. 

$20
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Turning Red
Turning Red
IMDb
Turning Red

Facing the struggles of growing up, a 13-year old girl must deal with turning into a red panda whenever she gets too excited. The Pixar movie, Turning Red, was released directly to Disney+.

$8/MONTH
DISNEY+
The Sea Beast
The Sea Beast
IMDb
The Sea Beast

Unbeknownst to a sea monster hunter a little girl hides on board of his ship. Watch the dynamic between the pair exclusively on Netflix.

STARTING AT $7/MONTH
NETFLIX
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
IMDb
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Made with stop motion, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a reinvention of the classic story. You can watch the animated musical on Netflix. 

STARTING AT $7/MONTH
NETFLIX

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage

