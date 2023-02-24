Following several years of delays and changes to the entertainment industry and the last effects of the coronavirus pandemic and other controversies, the 2023 awards season is getting back to normal as the powers that be determine the safest and most responsible way to honor the year's best in film, television, music and more.

Back this year are the Golden Globes, which will once again kick off the season with a televised ceremony on Jan. 10. That leads to a packed few months, with ceremonies taking place nearly every weekend from mid-January to mid-March, ending with the Oscars on March 12.

Below, ET has your handy calendar that will be continuously updated with all the key dates and details as we learn more about what's to come from the SAG Awards, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.

Golden Globes

When: Tuesday, Jan. 10

Where: Beverly Hills, California, and broadcast live on NBC and Peacock

Nominees: On the film side, The Banshees of Inisherin starring Colin Farrell leads with eight nominations and is followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six while Babylon, The Fabelmans and Elvis are all tied with five each. The most nominated TV series of the year is Abbott Elementary with five total. The ABC sitcom is followed by The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam and Tommy and The White Lotus, all of which received four nods each. (See the full list.)

Winners: The Banshees of Inisherin ended up taking home the most wins with three, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy while Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Fabelmans tied with two wins each. On the TV side, Abbott Elementary won three of five awards with The White Lotus following closely behind with two wins. (See the full list.)

What to Know: After a year off the air following controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's membership and nomination process, the Golden Globes returned to NBC. The revitalized 80th annual awards, which has been bumped from its traditional Sunday time slot in favor of football, was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael and honored Eddie Murphy with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and bestowed Ryan Murphy with the Carol Burnett Award.

The three-hour event at the Beverly Hilton, which traditionally kicks off awards season, turned out to be a star-studded affair. While nominated for his performance in The Whale, Brendan Fraser previously said he would sit this one out after coming forth with a sexual assault allegation against a former president of the HFPA in 2018. (Complete Golden Globes coverage.)

GRAMMY Awards

When: Sunday, Feb. 5

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, and broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+

Nominations: Among this year's top nominees are Beyoncé with nine, Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven, while Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill and Harry Styles all followed closely behind with six each. Of course, this being the GRAMMYs, no one is ever truly satisfied with the list. (See the full list.)

Winners: Maverick City Music and Beyoncé, with each taking home four trophies in total while the latter set a new record as the most-awarded performer in the history of the GRAMMYs. However, she lost Album of the Year to Harry Styles, who took home the top prize in a shocking upset. (See the full list.)

What to Know: Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is back to emcee the annual music event, which continues to drum up its own controversy year after year. Following the 2021 ceremony's snubbing of The Weeknd in all major categories, the Recording Academy amended its nomination process by eliminating the use of anonymous review committees. It also changed the number of categories in which Academy members can vote as a way "to evolve with the musical landscape and to ensure that the GRAMMY Awards rules and guidelines are transparent and equitable."

Ahead of the 65th annual ceremony, the Recording Academy announced five new award categories "as part of the organization's commitment to evolve with the ever-changing musical landscape." The new awards include Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media, and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, all of which will be handed out for the first time in February. (Complete GRAMMYs coverage.)

BAFTA Awards

When: Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Royal Albert Hall, London, and broadcast on BritBox

Nominees: Coming out on top was All Quiet on the Western Front, which received 14 nominations, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, both of which garnered 10 nods each. Other films with multiple nominations include The Batman, Elvis, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick. (See the full list.)

Winners: All Quiet on the Western Front won Best Film and took home a total of seven awards -- the most of the evening -- while The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis followed with four awards each. (See the full list.)

What to Know: The British Academy is looking to freshen things up when it comes to the 76th BAFTA Awards. The upcoming ceremony will see several changes, including two hosts, with one presenting from the auditorium where the awards are handed out, and another in the new BAFTA Backstage Studios, where presenters and winners will be interviewed.

Additionally, the event will see a mix of "music newcomers and legends" performing throughout the the night. Another significant change will involve presenting the final four categories live for the first time in the show's history.

Of course, there's still the chance of seeing members of the royal family, with the Prince and Princess of Wales expected to attend and/or present like they've done in years past. (Complete BAFTAs coverage.)

SAG Awards

When: Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Santa Monica, California, and broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel

Nominees: The day after the HFPA handed out the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild revealed its own nominees, with The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the pack with five nominations each. The two frontrunners were followed by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Fabelmans, The Whale and The Woman King, with each garning two nominations. On the TV side, Ozark closed out its final season with four nominations while Barry, Better Call Saul and Only Murders in the Building followed closely behind with three each. (See the full list.)

Winners: To be announced live

What to Know: The SAG Awards is the only ceremony that exclusively honors the actors. Voted on by the members of SAG-AFTRA, awards are handed out in 13 categories, recognizing the best performances in scripted programming released during the past year. Among this year's presenters are Aubrey Plaza, Eugene Levy, Jason Bateman, Jenna Ortega and Zendaya while Andrew Garfield will introduce Sally Field's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Last year, the 28th annual event made history when deaf/non-hearing cast members of CODA and cast members of the non-English language series, Squid Game, were awarded some of the biggest prizes of the film and TV categories, respectively.

This year, after TNT and TBS declined to continue broadcasting the event, SAG made a deal with Netflix to stream the ceremony. Starting in 2024, the SAG Awards will be hosted on the streaming platform while this year's ceremony will be available to watch via Netflix's YouTube channel. (Complete SAG Awards coverage.)

Independent Spirit Awards

When: Saturday, March 4

Where: Santa Monica, California, and broadcast live on IMDb and Film Independent's YouTube channel

Nominees: This year’s most-nominated films are Everything Everywhere All At Once, which garnered eight total nods and will compete in the Best Feature category against Tár, which followed closely behind with seven nods. On the TV side, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Station Eleven all tied with three nominations, with the latter three all competing in the Best New Scripted Series category. Both Pachinko and Women Talking were recognized with ensemble awards. (See the full list.)

Winners: To be announced live

What to Know: Traditionally handed out the Saturday before the Academy Awards, the ceremony hosted by Hasan Minhaj has been moved up the calendar starting in 2022 with the intention of "placing the Spirit Awards squarely in the corridor leading into Oscar voting." This year's ceremony will take place during the middle of the final voting for the Oscars.

The ceremony has also opened up the awards to include both film and TV categories for a second year in a row while the upcoming 2023 ceremony will hand out gender-neutral acting prizes for the first time in its 38-year history. (Complete Independent Spirit Awards coverage.)

Academy Awards

When: Sunday, March 12

Where: Hollywood, California, and broadcast live on ABC

Nominees: While there were plenty of snubs and surprises, this year's top contenders included Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans and Top Gun: Maverick, with Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh among the acting nominees. (See the complete list.)

Winners: To be announced live

What to Know: After two years of delayed ceremonies due to COVID-19 and the Winter Olympics, the Academy Awards are wrapping up awards season much earlier this year, with things hopefully ending on a high note.

Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes teamed up to host the 94th Oscars, which was largely notable for an incident involving nominee-turned-winner Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock across the face after the comedian made an unwarranted joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. While the fallout was swift and Smith resigned from the Academy, he was still eligible to be nominated again this year for his lead role as a slave named Peter in Emancipation.

In the end, Smith didn't make the list this year, with Andrea Riseborough being at the center of an unexpected controversy surrounding her nomination. However, the Academy quickly made it clear that she's still up for Best Actress. How the upcoming ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will acknowledge what happened remains to be seen. But at least Rihanna is performing! (Complete Oscars coverage.)

Full Calendar

NOVEMBER 2022



Nov. 11: IDA Documentary Awards nominations announced

Nov. 13: Critics Choice Documentary Awards

Nov. 15: Grammy Awards nominations announced

Nov. 19: Governors Awards

Nov. 22: Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced

Nov. 28: Gotham Awards ceremony

DECEMBER 2022



Dec. 6: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

Dec. 8: National Board of Review Awards announced

Dec. 10: IDA Documentary Awards

Dec. 12: Producers Guild of America (PGA) documentary nominations announced

Dec. 12: Golden Globes nominations announced

Dec. 14: Critics Choice Awards film nominations announced

Dec. 15: AARP Movies for Grownups Awards nominations announced

Dec. TBA: Annie Awards nominations announced

JANUARY 2023



Jan. 5: Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jan. 8: National Board of Review Awards

Jan. 9: Art Directors Guild nominations announced

Jan. 9: American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) nominations announced

Jan. 9: Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) nominations announced

Jan. 10: Cinema Audio Society (CAS) nominations announced

Jan. 10: Golden Globe Awards

Jan. 11: Directors Guild of America (DGA) nominations announced

Jan. 11: Makeup and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAH) nominations announced

Jan. 11: Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nominations announced

Jan. 12: Producers Guild of America (PGA) nominations announced

Jan. 12: NAACP Image Awards nominations announced

Jan. 12: Costume Designers Guild (CDG) nominations announced

Jan. 15: Critics Choice Awards

Jan. 18: USC Scripter Awards nominations announced

Jan. 19: British Academy Film (BAFTA) nominations announced

Jan. 24: Academy Awards nominations announced

Jan. 25: Writers Guild of America (WGA) nominations announced

FEBRUARY 2023



Feb. 1: American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie nominations announced

Feb. 5: Grammy Awards

Feb. 8: Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Feb. 11: MUAH Awards

Feb. 17: AARP Movies for Grownups Awards

Feb. 18: DGA Awards

Feb. 19: BAFTA Awards

Feb. 25: PGA Awards

Feb. 25: Annie Awards

Feb. 25: NAACP Image Awards

Feb. 26: SAG Awards

Feb. 26: MPSE Awards

Feb. 27: CDG Awards

MARCH 2023



March 1: AAFCA Awards

March 4: CAS Awards

March 4: Independent Spirit Awards

March 4: USC Scripter Awards

March 5: ACE Eddies Awards

March 5: ASC Awards

March 5: WGA Awards

March 9: Casting Society Awards (Artios Awards)

March 12: Academy Awards

MAY 2023



May 2: Tony Awards nominations announced

JUNE 2023



June 11: Tony Awards

JULY 2023



July 12: Emmy Awards nominations announced

SEPTEMBER 2023



Sept. TBA: Creative Arts Awards

Sept. TBA: Primetime Emmy Awards

