2024 BAFTA Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 77th annual EE British Academy Film Awards were held on Saturday, honoring the best in film from voters across the pond. The star-studded ceremony, hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant, was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre.
This year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer scored the most nominations with a whopping 13 nods, while the critically acclaimed film Poor Things was close behind with 11.
See the complete list of winners below.
Best Film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer --**WINNER
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
All of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest --**WINNER
Leading Actress
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things --**WINNER
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer --**WINNER
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers -- **WINNER
Supporting Actor
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer -- **WINNER
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Director
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan --**WINNER
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Earth Mama --**WINNER
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Film Not in the English Language
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest --**WINNER
Documentary
20 Days In Mariupol --**WINNER
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron -- **WINNER
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall -- **WINNER
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction --**WINNER
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
EE Bafta Rising Star Award
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce --**WINNER
Sophie Wilde
Original Score
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer -- **WINNER
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Casting
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers -- **WINNER
How To Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Cinematography
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer -- **WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things --**WINNER
Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer -- **WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things --**WINNER
The Zone of Interest
Make-Up and Hair
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things --**WINNER
Sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest --**WINNER
Special Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things -- **WINNER
British Short Film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster --**WINNER
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
British Short Animation
Crab Day --**WINNER
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
The 2024 BAFTAs took place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Southbank Centre in London, England.
