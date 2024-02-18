2024 BAFTA Awards: The Complete Winners List

Awards season is in full swing, and the BAFTAs have been handed out!

The 77th annual EE British Academy Film Awards were held on Saturday, honoring the best in film from voters across the pond. The star-studded ceremony, hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant, was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre.

This year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer scored the most nominations with a whopping 13 nods, while the critically acclaimed film Poor Things was close behind with 11.

See the complete list of winners below.

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer --**WINNER

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest --**WINNER

Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things --**WINNER

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer --**WINNER

Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers -- **WINNER

Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer -- **WINNER

Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Director

All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

Maestro - Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan --**WINNER

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Earth Mama --**WINNER

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Film Not in the English Language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest --**WINNER

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol --**WINNER

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron -- **WINNER

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall -- **WINNER

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction --**WINNER

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

EE Bafta Rising Star Award

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce --**WINNER

Sophie Wilde

Original Score

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer -- **WINNER

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers -- **WINNER

How To Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer -- **WINNER

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things --**WINNER

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer -- **WINNER

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things --**WINNER

The Zone of Interest

Make-Up and Hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things --**WINNER

Sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest --**WINNER

Special Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things -- **WINNER

British Short Film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster --**WINNER

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

British Short Animation

Crab Day --**WINNER

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

The 2024 BAFTAs took place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Southbank Centre in London, England, and streamed on BritBox International and broadcast on the BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K.

RELATED CONTENT: