Roy Battersby will be honored at the BAFTAs. After Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to slam The British Academy Film Awards for not guaranteeing her stepdad's inclusion in their "In Memoriam" segment, the awards show confirmed that the television director will be part of its upcoming tribute.

In a statement to ET, a BAFTAs spokesperson said, "We were very sorry to hear of Roy Battersby's recent passing -- he was a renowned and trailblazing director. Roy Battersby was awarded the Alan Clarke Award in 1996, a BAFTA Special Television Award."

"We confirm he will be honoured in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards in May, and on the In Memoriam Section on our website," the statement added.

Prior to BAFTAs' statement, the 50-year-old actress shared a photo of herself and her mom, Judy Loe, posing alongside Battersby just after the actress presented him with the Alan Clarke Award in 1996.

Alongside the throwback pic, Beckinsale praised her stepfather, who died after a short illness, for his "incredible work" directing Leeds United!, The Body, Tomorrow's World, A Touch of Frost and others.

"Today BAFTA told me they 'could not guarantee' he would be included in their 'in memoriam' tribute, to honour the industry members we have lost," she wrote. "So a man dead less than a week somehow has to audition in front of a committee after a decades long career (in which he has been awarded from said organisation the highest accolade they have) to decide IF his death is worth mentioning. If his work, his life, his craft, his mentoring, his heart and soul are worthy of a mention that he is gone."

"That, that has broken my heart all over again," Beckinsale continued. "I am paralysed, sick and sickened and I will honour him and his work every day of my life."

She concluded by mentioning Loe, who's "been gracefully and quietly dealing with stage four cancer for the last six years and just lost her husband," adding, "so thanks again, BAFTA for your horribly cold email."

Beckinsale shared what appeared to be a screenshot of the email in question on her Instagram Story.

"All names we gather during the course of the year are brought before BAFTA's Obituaries Committee, which meets to compile the Awards In Memoriam segment -- Film, Television or Television Craft -- but we are never able to make any guarantees of inclusion," the email read. "Roy's BAFTA win falls within Television and as these Awards take place in May, the In Memoriam will be discussed in spring."

The back and forth came the same day that the nominees for the 77th annual EE British Academy Film Awards were announced. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer scored the most nominations with a whopping 13 nods, while the critically acclaimed film Poor Things was close behind with 11.

