How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globe-Nominated Movies and TV Shows

After a controversial year off, the 80th Golden Globes are here to kick off the 2023 awards season tonight, January 10. Ana de Armas, Nicole Byer, Billy Porter and Jenna Ortega are all expected to grace the carpet. Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael is set to host what will surely be a sparkling night to remember honoring filmmakers for their impressive work in film and television. The Golden Globes will air on NBC and Peacock, and you can sit right in the middle of the action without leaving your couch (red carpet attire optional!) by signing up for the streaming service.

2022 was a busy year, and there's a good chance you didn't have time to watch some of the nominated shows or movies. The good news is, now that you're aware of the cream of the TV and film crop, we've rounded up your route to see any and all of the things you might have missed.

Below are the Golden Globe-nominated films and television shows and how to watch them all.

Best Picture - Drama

The Best Picture - Drama nominees this year included two long-awaited sequels (Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick), as well as glimpses into the drama of music and filmmaking (Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár). Chances are you've seen one of these films. Here's how to see them all:

Elvis IMDb Elvis Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, Elvis takes a look into the life of Elvis Presley. You can watch the movie on HBO Max or on Hulu with the HBO Max extension. STARTING AT $10/MONTH WATCH ON HBO MAX Subscribe Now

The Fabelmans IMDb The Fabelmans Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans was slated to be an instant classic. Right now the hit movie is available to rent through a variety of streaming sites, including Amazon, Apple and YouTube. $20 AT AMAZON Rent Now $20 TO RENT Watch Now

Tár IMDb Tár Cate Blanchett wows with her portrayal of German composer-conductor, Lydia Tár, in the film Tár. While the film is still playing in select theaters, you can rent it from a variety of streaming sites including Apple TV and YouTube. $6 TO RENT Rent Now

'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022) Paramount+ 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022) Thirty years after the original film, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is still flying into the danger zone. But training a group of graduates will push him to the limit. The long-awaited sequel is now streaming on Paramount+. New subscribers can stream free for 7 days. $5/MONTH Subscribe Now

Best Picture - Musical/Comedy

We could all use a good laugh these days. If you missed any of these films this past year, you're in for a treat. While the category is technically for comedies and musicals, only comedies made it to the nominations this year. Here's how you can watch these hilarious films:

Babylon IMDb Babylon With a star studded cast including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire, it's no surprise that Babylon is nominated for a Golden Globe. Babylon is in theaters now. PRICES VARY Get Tickets Now

The Banshees of Inisherin IMDb The Banshees of Inisherin Two lifelong friends, played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, have a falling out after decades of friendship. See what unfolds by watching the film on HBO Max. STARTING AT $10/MONTH Watch Now

Everything Everywhere All at Once IMDb Everything Everywhere All at Once Everything Everywhere All at Once has been nominated for numerous awards since its release in March 2022 and you'll understand why when you watch it for yourself. It's available through Showtime, so you can stream it directly through their app or stream it with Showtime add-ons if you have Paramount+ or Hulu. $4/MONTH FOR FIRST 6 MONTHS Watch Now

Triangle of Sadness IMDb Triangle of Sadness What will the super-rich do when their cruise sinks and their trapped on an island? Find out in the dark comedy Triangle of Sadness which you can rent now on Apple TV. STARTING AT $7/MONTH Watch Now

Best Picture - Animated

You'll definitely get a kick out of these animated films that were profound enough to earn a nomination for the Golden Globes this year. Here's how you can watch them:

Inu-oh IMDb Inu-oh A cursed dancer and blind musician shunned by society team up together in the Japanese animated film Inu-oh. The film is available to buy on a variety of sites including AppleTV, YouTube and Amazon. $13 TO BUY Watch Now

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On IMDb Marcel the Shell with Shoes On Marcel the Shell with Shoes On was an instant hit in 2010 when the short film premiered at the AFI FEST. Now the mockumentary is a full-length film and it is just as witty as the first. You can buy or rent the film online from a variety of streaming services. $5 TO RENT ON AMAZON Watch Now

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish IMDb Puss in Boots: The Last Wish With only eight of his nine lives left, Puss in Boots deals with the danger of his adventure-seeking in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. You can buy the movie on YouTube, or see it in select theaters around the country. TICKET PRICES VARY Shop Now

Turning Red IMDb Turning Red Facing the struggles of growing up, a 13-year old girl must deal with turning into a red panda whenever she gets too excited. The Pixar movie, Turning Red, was released directly to Disney+. STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

Best Picture - Non-English Language

There are talented filmmakers across the world, and while these movies aren't in English, you can watch them with subtitles to see why they made the cut for Best Picture in a Non-English Language (formerly a Foreign Language). All except Close, which comes to theaters at the end of January, are available to watch now.

All Quiet on the Western Front IMDb All Quiet on the Western Front Giving a glimpse into the horrifying experiences of World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a German film based on the book by the same name. You can watch it exclusively on Netflix. STARTING AT $7/MONTH Watch Now

Argentina, 1985 IMDb Argentina, 1985 Based on true events, Argentina, 1985, tells the story of lawyers that take on Argentina's corrupt military leadership in the 1980s. The historical drama is available to watch on Amazon. STARTING AT $9/MONTH Watch Now

Close IMDb Close Close, a film about young friendships and their trials, has yet to be released to the United States. On January 27, the film will be available to watch in theaters, but tickets are now available for purchase. TICKET PRICES VARY Shop Now

Decision to Leave IMDb Decision to Leave In this mysterious and thrilling film, a detective investigates the death of a man. Troubles arise when the detective begins to have feeling for the dead man's wife who he also suspects is the murderer. You can watch the film with an Amazon Prime subscription. STARTING AT $11/MONTH Watch Now

RRR IMDb RRR Watch two revolutionaries in the 1920s fight to save their home. You can watch the Indian film exclusively on Netflix. STARTING AT $7/MONTH Shop Now

Best Drama Series

Need a new show to binge? These Golden Globe nominees for the Best Drama Series deserve a spot on your list. Find out how to watch them below.

Better Call Saul IMDb Better Call Saul Before meeting Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill had a full and vibrant life. Watch his story on Better Call Saul with a subscription to Netflix. STARTING AT $7/MONTH Watch Now

The Crown IMDb The Crown Following Queen Elizabeth II's reign, this drama based on real events has been a hit since its release in 2016. The Crown is available to stream on Netflix. STARTING AT $7/MONTH Watch Now

Ozark IMDb Ozark Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star in this show about a financial advisor who works for drug bosses in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri. Ozark exclusively streams on Netflix. STARTING AT $7/MONTH Watch Now

Severance IMDb Severance Severance asks the question, what would happen if you could flip a switch to separate your work self from your outside-of-work self? See what unfolds exclusively on Apple TV. STARTING AT $7/MONTH Watch Now

Best Comedy or Musical Series

Just like film, only comedy series made it into this category this year. Abbott Elementary was the only network show nominated, which means it airs first on cable. The other shows are all available directly through a streaming service.

Abbott Elementary IMDb Abbott Elementary Shot mockumentary style (à la The Office), this show about the teachers and students in an under-funded Philadelphia school has so much heart. The hilarious show runs on ABC, but you can watch it the next day on Hulu. STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

The Bear IMDb The Bear A fine dining chef (heavy on the fine) returns home to run his family's sandwich shop in Chicago in The Bear. Watch how his fine dining experience shakes up the old restaurant on Hulu. STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

Hacks IMDb Hacks An older, traditional comedian and a younger fresh-faced comedian work together despite their differences in the HBO Max show Hacks, which you can watch exclusively on their streaming platform. STARTING AT $10/MONTH Watch Now

Only Murders in the Building IMDb Only Murders in the Building An unlikely trio, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, forms a podcast when a murder happens in their apartment building. Only Murder in the Building streams exclusively on Hulu. STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

Wednesday IMDb Wednesday When Netflix releases a series from Tim Burton about the Addams Family's daughter, you know it's going to be good. All episodes of the first season are available to stream now. STARTING AT $7/MONTH Watch Now

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Hitting a variety of genres, the nominees in this category were some of the most popular shows of the year, especially The White Lotus. Three of the nominees, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout, and Pam & Tommy are based on true events.

Black Bird IMDb Black Bird Making a deal with the FBI, a prisoner must befriend a possible serial killer to reduce his sentence. You can watch the mini series Black Bird on Apple TV. STARTING AT $7/MONTH Watch Now

The Dropout IMDb The Dropout Based on true events, you can watch the rise and fall of Theranos by viewing The Dropout streaming exclusively on Hulu. STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

Pam & Tommy IMDb Pam & Tommy Get an inside look at the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the 1990s with the with the mini series Pam & Tommy streaming now on Hulu. STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

The White Lotus IMDb The White Lotus The White Lotus shows the dysfunctional lives of wealthy guests staying at an upscale resort. Each day reveals something new about each character, played by an all-star cast including Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza. The well received show is available to stream on HBO Max. STARTING AT $10/MONTH Watch Now

