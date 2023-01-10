How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globe-Nominated Movies and TV Shows
The Golden Globes are back!
After a controversial year off, the 80th Golden Globes are here to kick off the 2023 awards season tonight, January 10. Ana de Armas, Nicole Byer, Billy Porter and Jenna Ortega are all expected to grace the carpet. Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael is set to host what will surely be a sparkling night to remember honoring filmmakers for their impressive work in film and television. The Golden Globes will air on NBC and Peacock, and you can sit right in the middle of the action without leaving your couch (red carpet attire optional!) by signing up for the streaming service.
2022 was a busy year, and there's a good chance you didn't have time to watch some of the nominated shows or movies. The good news is, now that you're aware of the cream of the TV and film crop, we've rounded up your route to see any and all of the things you might have missed.
Below are the Golden Globe-nominated films and television shows and how to watch them all.
Best Picture - Drama
The Best Picture - Drama nominees this year included two long-awaited sequels (Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick), as well as glimpses into the drama of music and filmmaking (Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár). Chances are you've seen one of these films. Here's how to see them all:
James Cameron's second film in the Avatar series, Avatar: The Way of Water, is still in theaters.
Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans was slated to be an instant classic. Right now the hit movie is available to rent through a variety of streaming sites, including Amazon, Apple and YouTube.
Thirty years after the original film, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is still flying into the danger zone. But training a group of graduates will push him to the limit. The long-awaited sequel is now streaming on Paramount+. New subscribers can stream free for 7 days.
Best Picture - Musical/Comedy
We could all use a good laugh these days. If you missed any of these films this past year, you're in for a treat. While the category is technically for comedies and musicals, only comedies made it to the nominations this year. Here's how you can watch these hilarious films:
Two lifelong friends, played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, have a falling out after decades of friendship. See what unfolds by watching the film on HBO Max.
Everything Everywhere All at Once has been nominated for numerous awards since its release in March 2022 and you'll understand why when you watch it for yourself. It's available through Showtime, so you can stream it directly through their app or stream it with Showtime add-ons if you have Paramount+ or Hulu.
Released exclusively to Netflix, you'll need a subscription to the original streaming service to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
What will the super-rich do when their cruise sinks and their trapped on an island? Find out in the dark comedy Triangle of Sadness which you can rent now on Apple TV.
Best Picture - Animated
You'll definitely get a kick out of these animated films that were profound enough to earn a nomination for the Golden Globes this year. Here's how you can watch them:
Made with stop motion, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a reinvention of the classic story. You can watch the animated musical on Netflix.
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On was an instant hit in 2010 when the short film premiered at the AFI FEST. Now the mockumentary is a full-length film and it is just as witty as the first. You can buy or rent the film online from a variety of streaming services.
With only eight of his nine lives left, Puss in Boots deals with the danger of his adventure-seeking in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. You can buy the movie on YouTube, or see it in select theaters around the country.
Facing the struggles of growing up, a 13-year old girl must deal with turning into a red panda whenever she gets too excited. The Pixar movie, Turning Red, was released directly to Disney+.
Best Picture - Non-English Language
There are talented filmmakers across the world, and while these movies aren't in English, you can watch them with subtitles to see why they made the cut for Best Picture in a Non-English Language (formerly a Foreign Language). All except Close, which comes to theaters at the end of January, are available to watch now.
Giving a glimpse into the horrifying experiences of World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a German film based on the book by the same name. You can watch it exclusively on Netflix.
Based on true events, Argentina, 1985, tells the story of lawyers that take on Argentina's corrupt military leadership in the 1980s. The historical drama is available to watch on Amazon.
In this mysterious and thrilling film, a detective investigates the death of a man. Troubles arise when the detective begins to have feeling for the dead man's wife who he also suspects is the murderer. You can watch the film with an Amazon Prime subscription.
Best Drama Series
Need a new show to binge? These Golden Globe nominees for the Best Drama Series deserve a spot on your list. Find out how to watch them below.
Before meeting Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill had a full and vibrant life. Watch his story on Better Call Saul with a subscription to Netflix.
A prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is streaming exclusively on HBO Max.
Best Comedy or Musical Series
Just like film, only comedy series made it into this category this year. Abbott Elementary was the only network show nominated, which means it airs first on cable. The other shows are all available directly through a streaming service.
Shot mockumentary style (à la The Office), this show about the teachers and students in an under-funded Philadelphia school has so much heart. The hilarious show runs on ABC, but you can watch it the next day on Hulu.
An unlikely trio, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, forms a podcast when a murder happens in their apartment building. Only Murder in the Building streams exclusively on Hulu.
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Hitting a variety of genres, the nominees in this category were some of the most popular shows of the year, especially The White Lotus. Three of the nominees, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout, and Pam & Tommy are based on true events.
Making a deal with the FBI, a prisoner must befriend a possible serial killer to reduce his sentence. You can watch the mini series Black Bird on Apple TV.
Watch the horrifying story of cannibal and serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, played by Evan Peters, on Netflix.
Based on true events, you can watch the rise and fall of Theranos by viewing The Dropout streaming exclusively on Hulu.
Get an inside look at the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the 1990s with the with the mini series Pam & Tommy streaming now on Hulu.
The White Lotus shows the dysfunctional lives of wealthy guests staying at an upscale resort. Each day reveals something new about each character, played by an all-star cast including Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza. The well received show is available to stream on HBO Max.
