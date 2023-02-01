MCU fans, get ready to return to Wakanda because Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+.

Following a successful theatrical run, the Black Panther sequel has come home to the Disney+ streaming platform as of today, February 1. The film shows the immediate aftermath of the universe's five-year "blip," where, in the wake of King T'Challa's death, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje must fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers.

One question that loomed large ahead of the Black Panther sequel's release was how the new film would pivot following the death of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Boseman, who played T'Challa, aka Black Panther, died at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Overall, fans were pleased with how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever addresses Boseman's absence, and now that the film is streaming on Disney+ you can watch the touching tribute again and again.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Danny Sapani all return to reprise their roles in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here’s how you can stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from the comfort of your couch.

When does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever come out?

As of today, February 1, 2023, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+. This streaming premiere follows the sequel's successful theatrical run, which began on November 11, 2022.

Where to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online?

The award-winning Black Panther 2 is available to stream on Disney+.

