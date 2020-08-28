Chadwick Boseman, 'Black Panther' Star, Dead at 43

Chadwick Boseman has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43. News of the Black Panther star's death was confirmed Friday on his Instagram.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," reads the statement posted on his social media page.⁣ "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. "

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the statement continues. "It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. "

The statement adds that the family thanks everyone for their love and prayers "and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. "

Boseman had never spoken publicly about his diagnosis, with the news coming as a shock to many.

The actor's last Instagram post was on Aug. 11, when he rejoiced over Senator Kamala Harris being chosen as the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

"YES @KamalaHarris! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #WhenWeAllVote #Vote2020," he wrote alongside a photo of the two.

Over the course of his impressive acting career, Boseman played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown, and led Black Panther, Marvels smash hit that broke records. The blockbuster become the first superhero movie to receive an Oscar nomination in the coveted Best Picture category, and was nominated for seven Oscars total, including Best Original Song and Best Original Score.

Black Panther garnered massive praise, including nominations from the Critics' Choice Awards, SAG, BAFTAs and a history-making Golden Globe nomination. Like the Oscars, it was similarly the first superhero movie to earn the Globes' Best Drama nomination.

Black Panther claimed a few prizes along the way, too, winning the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects and being named one of AFI's Movies of the Year. It also won the Screen Actors Guild Awards' top film honor, winning Best Cast in a Motion Picture.

"It's an unbelievable thing what's happening right now in Hollywood, and it shouldn't be. It shouldn't be unbelievable," he told ET of starring in Marvel's first superhero movie with a Black leading man. "...This is a festive experience. People are talking about dressing up in African garb to go to the theater [to see Black Panther]. I've seen people dress up as Spider-Man. I've seen them dress up as Iron Man. ...We've seen that before. We haven't seen the cultural experience of like a carnival."

Boseman also praised his co-stars, telling ET at the time, "We're competitive and that's where the respect is. I think there's a great group of Black actors. ...We all watch each other's work and respect each other."

Boseman is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone.

