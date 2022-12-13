The highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water revisits Pandora and promises stunning visuals and an epic science fiction odyssey.

Many fans were surprised when James Cameron announced a second Avatar film was in the works, more than ten years after the original blockbuster hit was released. Critics' reviews are rolling in and it seems this film will live up to the unparalleled success of the first. All of this is to say that it's a movie-going event you don't want to miss out on. So here's everything you need to know ahead of the release of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water Tickets

What happened in the first film?

Because it has been a while, let's do a quick refresh on the original Avatar movie, which stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet. In the film, humans are colonizing Pandora, a habitable moon that a native and intelligent human-like species called the Na'vi call home. Humans are drawn to Pandora because it is a source of a rare and valuable mineral.

Because the air on Pandora is poisonous to humans, they must live in pods and use their brains to control avatars that have the same abilities and looks as the blue-colored Na'vi. Sam Worthington's character, Jake Sully, goes against his fellow man when their presence and intensive mining threaten Pandora's ecosystem.

What can you expect in the second film?

The new feature film, Avatar: The Way of Water, features the same big names as the last and is an immediate continuation of the previous movie. The sequel centers on Jake Sully's relationship with Zoe Saldaña's character, Ney'tiri, as the two explore further regions of Pandora showing us new, exotic and stunning locations. During their exploration, an ancient threat comes to light, spurring a new conflict between the Na'vi and humans.

How can you watch Avatar: The Way of Water?

The film is being exclusively released to theaters on Friday, December 16. Because it is a Disney film, it's likely Avatar: The Way of Water will be streaming on Disney+ sometime in 2023, but no date has been set.

What else should you know?

Avatar: The Way of Water is not the only Avatar movie in the works. Cameron plans to release a total of five Avatar films by 2028. Catch up on everything we know about the upcoming Avatar films here.

