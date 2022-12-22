Just like the original and iconic 1986 fighter pilot movie, Top Gun, the modern revival Top Gun: Maverick, was at the top of the box office becoming an instant hit when it was released to theaters last May. In fact, the film was so well-received that it's still currently the highest-grossing film of 2022.

The highly anticipated film's release date was pushed back several times amid the pandemic, but Top Gun fans were finally able to see Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reprise their roles as Maverick and Iceman, respectively, on the big screen, along with a fleet of new faces, including Miles Teller as Rooster, Glen Powell as Hangman and Jay Ellis as Payback.

Now, fans can watch the widely-acclaimed sequel again on Paramount+ beginning December 22. And if you're not yet a member of Paramount+, there's never been a better time to sign up as right now new and returning subscribers can score 50% off the annual plan for the first year.

Make it a double feature and watch Top Gun ahead of its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, in the comfort of your own home. The 1986 original, starring Cruise, Kilmer, Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan, can be streamed on-demand on Paramount+, Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube.

Get the details on how to watch Top Gun below.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

