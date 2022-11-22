Top Gun: Maverick is headed to Paramount+. The Tom Cruise blockbuster, which earned nearly $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office, will hit the streaming service in the U.S. starting Thursday, Dec. 22, it was announced Tuesday.

The Top Gun sequel, originally released in theaters in May, will also be streamed that day in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy, as well as previously announced territories, the U.K. and Latin America. The movie will be available in South Korea and France next year.

Sign up for Paramount+

Top Gun: Maverick finds Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) where he belongs, after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators. He's pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer also star in the film.

Watch the promo announcement below.

Teller spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier at a celebrity golf tournament, American Century Championship presented by American Century Investments, in July, where the actor revealed he's spoken to Cruise about a potential third Top Gun movie.

"That would be great, but that's all up to TC," he said of Cruise, who starred in the 1986 original film. "It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."

Paramount+

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Top Gun: Maverick's Greg Tarzan Davis on Tom Cruise Friendship

Miles Teller Has Talked to Tom Cruise About Possible 'Top Gun 3'

Miles Teller Says His Wife Was 'Not a Fan' of His ‘Top Gun’ Mustache

'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast Learns How to Fly Aircrafts (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery