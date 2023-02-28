Get ready to make it rain, because Magic Mike is back for what is likely to be the final tease in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Since the first Magic Mike movie wowed audiences, the franchise has expanded to include two live shows and the reality series Finding Magic Mike. The latest Magic Mike movie is now available to rent or buy and enjoy from the comfort of your couch.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance finds former stripper Mike Lane working as a bartender following a bad business deal. But when a wealthy socialite takes an interest in him, Mike decides to leave Florida behind and head across the pond to put on one last unforgettable show. Channing Tatum returns to star alongside award-winning actress and newcomer to the Magic Mike universe: Salma Hayek.

"It's very physically challenging," Hayek previously told ET about the upcoming film, motioning all the movements that went into pulling off some of the film’s steamiest scenes. "My goodness. You just wait to see. It's just complicated."

You definitely won’t want to miss Magic Mike’s final show. Here’s how to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance:

When does Magic Mike 3 come out?

Magic Mike’s Last Dance premiered on the big screen on February 10, 2023. Now, fans can take Magic Mike home with them when they buy or rent the third Magic Mike movie digitally.

How to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Magic Mike's Last Dance is still playing in theaters. But now, if you want to watch Channing and Salma without leaving the house, you can buy the movie for $25 or rent it for $20 on Amazon.

Is the new Magic Mike movie streaming?

Magic Mike’s Last Dance was intended to premiere directly on HBO Max, but after some successful test screenings and ticket pre-sales, the film got a 1,500 screen theatrical release before it hits streaming.

Since both Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL are available to watch on HBO Max, we expect the third movie will eventually also arrive on the streaming platform.

In the meantime, Magic Mike's Last Dance is now available to rent or buy on Amazon.

Where to stream Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL

While you can’t stream Magic Mike’s Last Dance right now, you can revisit the first two films from this tantalizing trilogy. The first Magic Mike movie and Magic Mike XXL are currently streaming on HBO Max.

'Magic Mike' Warner Bros. Pictures 'Magic Mike' Inspired by Channing Tatum’s early life, “Magic Mike” follows a veteran male stripper who yearns for a life outside of the club.

'Magic Mike XXL' Warner Bros. Pictures 'Magic Mike XXL' Years after Mike leaves stripping behind to start his furniture business, he reunites with the Kings of Tampa for one last adventure as a team.

