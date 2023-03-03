Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name, Amazon Prime Video’s TV adaptation of Daisy Jones & the Six premiered today, March 3.

Starring Riley Keough — daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley — oppositeHunger Games alum Sam Claflin, the musical drama charts the rise and fall of Daisy Jones & the Six — a fictitious 1970s rock band undeniably inspired by the likes of Fleetwood Mac. The first three episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six have arrived with new episodes dropping every Friday until March 24.

This limited series cast also includes Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright. 24 original songs were written and recorded by the cast for the series, 11 of which will be released on Aurora, a real-life debut album from the now-not-so-fictional Daisy Jones & the Six, also out on vinyl and digital platforms March 3.

Produced in part by Reese Witherspoon’s company, Hello Sunshine, with the hit author Reid herself serving as executive producer, Daisy Jones & the Six is shaping up to be a TV show that rivals the success of its popular source material. Here’s how to watch the buzzy new limited series.

How to watch Daisy Jones & the Six online

Daisy Jones & the Six is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In order to stream the series, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

You can also sign up for a free trial to Audible Premium Plus in order to listen to the audiobook version of Daisy Jones & the Six.

Is Daisy Jones & the Six a real band?

While the 1970s rock band is fictional, the story of Daisy Jones & the Six draws inspiration from many real life musical groups of the time, including Fleetwood Mac.

However, the series is bringing the band, Daisy Jones & the Six, to life with an actual debut album called Aurora. The Daisy Jones & the Six album also dropped on digital and vinyl today.

