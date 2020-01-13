Adam Sandler Reacts to His Oscars Snub With a 'Waterboy' Shout Out

Adam Sandler isn't Academy Award Nominee Adam Sandler quite yet, but he seems to be looking on the bright side.

The Uncut Gems star failed to score a nomination at the 2020 Oscars -- despite recognition from the Critics' Choice Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and more -- and took to Twitter to react to the snub in true Adam Sandler fashion.

"Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits," he wrote, adding a special shout out for his Waterboy co-star Kathy Bates, who is up for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Richard Jewell. "Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama."

Bates later responded to Sandler's praise, writing, "I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son."

Sadly, Uncut Gems -- the Safdie manic character study of a down-on-his-luck Diamonds District jeweler -- as a whole was overlooked when it came to the Oscars, failing to score a single nod. The film earned rave reviews for Sandler and became one of A24's highest-grossing release.

Sandler spoke with ET at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York City last week, where the comedian-turned-serious actor joked that it would be "funny as hell" if he were nominated for an Oscar. "I'm psyched I got to be in this movie, and that s**t would be good too," he added, humbly adding that accolades are "not why you make a movie."

"This movie in particular, I knew it was something different," Sandler said. "And I was excited to do it."

