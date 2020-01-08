Brad Pitt Is a Total Stud at the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala

Brad Pitt is one good-looking guy!

The 56-year-old actor was a total stud while receiving his award during The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Wednesday. Sharply dressed in a black suit with a matching black button-up, Pitt's irresistible smile captivated audiences during the ceremony as he accepted his trophy for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.

Before making his way onstage, Bradley Cooper had the pleasure of sharing some kind words about his dear friend. The two then made their way backstage and took some photos together.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

During the event, Pitt sat next to his OUATIH director, Quentin Tarantino, and fellow actor Uma Thurman.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review

ET was on the red carpet at the event, where Willie Geist, who hosted the awards ceremony, told ET's Lauren Zima that he was excited about the special guests who were on-hand to introduce the winners. He also revealed that he was most looking forward to introducing Bruce Springsteen.

"To me the best part is the spontaneous part of it, when you are reacting to someone who just came off stage. And also for me as a guy who grew up in New Jersey, I get to introduce Bruce Springsteen tonight," he said. "My wife is also from New Jersey, we grew up together and she was just like, 'You've done a lot of cool things but this might be, the mountain top!' Check with me. See if I make it to work tomorrow, I might be overwhelmed."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review

Meanwhile, Pitt has had a great week, also winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor -- Motion Picture for his OUATIH role on Sunday.

ET was with the actor ahead of his big win, where he shared what his favorite part about attending awards shows was -- and said he would totally be up for running into ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston at the event.

Watch the video below to hear what he said.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Relationship Has Evolved Since Their Divorce

Brad Pitt's 'Titanic' Joke to Leonardo DiCaprio Wins the Internet -- See the Best Reactions!

Brad Pitt on 'Running Into' Ex Jennifer Aniston at 2020 Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt on Running Into 'Good Friend' Jennifer Aniston (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery