It's all good between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

People have been waiting for the former couple to reunite at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in California on Sunday -- and the 56-year-old actor is up for it.

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," Pitt told ET's Kevin Frazier when told the whole world wants a photo of the two of them.

"The second most important reunion of her year? I understand," he jokingly continued, adding, "That was a play on Friends. They were saying that."

Before Pitt made his appearance on the red carpet, Aniston had already made her way in front of the cameras in an elegant black ballgown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The last time Aniston and Pitt were at the Golden Globes was 2002 as a couple; they announced the end of their marriage three years later.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Pitt went on to marry now-ex Angelina Jolie and Aniston wed Justin Theroux in 2015. The two have also since split.

Despite Aniston and Pitt's complicated history, the two have publicly shown over this past year that they are on friendly terms. Pitt was photographed leaving Aniston’s 50th birthday party in February 2019 and was also spotted going to Aniston’s most recent holiday bash in December.

Meanwhile, Pitt is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This is his sixth Golden Globe nomination.

He won his first trophy in 1996 in the Supporting Actor category for Twelve Monkeys. He was last nominated in 2012 for Best Actor for Moneyball. The A-lister, however, returned to the Golden Globes stage in 2017 as a presenter.

As for what a win would mean for him tonight? "It's such a subjective thing. It's a nice, this time of the year we get to come together," he said, explaining that he enjoys just getting the chance to see everyone come together.

Aniston is also nominated in the Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama category for The Morning Show.

See more of ET's Golden Globes coverage, below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gretchen Carlson Became 'Good Friends' With Naomi Watts After She Played Her in 'Loudest Voice' (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez Tears Up Revealing Advice She'd Give Herself After Losing Golden Globe 22 Years Ago (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston Rocks Signature Look in Black Strapless Gown at 2020 Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2020: Tiffany Haddish Gushes Over Salma Hayek (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery