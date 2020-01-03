Brad Pitt Says This Next Chapter of His Life Will Include More Dancing

We can't wait to see what Brad Pitt has in store at the Golden Globes after-parties!

Ahead of Sunday's annual awards show, the 56-year-old actor is featured in W magazine's first issue of 2020, where the publication is highlighting "stars at the forefront of cinema."

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star gets candid about some big moments from his past as well as what the future holds for him in the new decade.

Pitt recalls going to two proms in a "white tuxedo" when he was growing up and notes that he's looking to take up dancing again.

"I had a 20-year hiatus where I didn’t dance at all, and now I kind of see dance as my future," he shares. "I know I’ll be throwing arms out of joint and dislocating things, but yeah, I feel like I’ve got the green light in my soul to explore dance. I don’t know what that means yet, but I’m feeling moved by the spirit."

While Pitt is feeling called to the dance floor, he's still not being pulled to the karaoke stage. "I sing very badly," he admits when asked if he has a karaoke song. "Animals flee. I can start stampedes. As a kid, I had the rock star fantasy, but I couldn’t sing or play any instruments, so I had to go to the next best thing."

The "next best thing" also didn't lead to him being a sports legend as hoped. "I wanted to be Evel Knievel or Muhammad Ali. On Wide World of Sports, I saw this ski jumper who wiped out in horrible defeat. I had my sights on something like that. Yeah -- it looked cool. That was it for me," the father of six quips.

In addition to opening up a bit about his proms, Pitt also recalls his first kiss in elementary school. "Her name was Lisa. It was in her garage. Fourth grade. She was one street over, and I ran home afterward. I was pretty excited -- the anticipation was a bit nerve-wracking," he remembers. "A few kids were already in on it."

While Lisa isn't expected to walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes, two of Pitt's exes will be at the awards show. The actor's former fiancee, Gwyneth Paltrow, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, will be presenting at the ceremony along with Pitt.

Pitt is nominated this year for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Aniston earned a nom for her part in Apple TV +'s The Morning Show.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony kicks off live coast-to-coast on NBC this Sunday, Jan. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. PT/8 to 11 p.m. ET from The Beverly Hilton.

Here's what to expect:

