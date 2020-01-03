2020 Golden Globes Presenters: Jason Momoa, Zoe Kravitz and More

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards will have plenty of star power, not just from the nominees but also from those presenting the trophies!

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced several star presenters and confirmed several others on Twitter. Bombshell stars Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron will be two of the presenters, as well as Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, former Globes host Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, and Chris Evans. Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson, Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan, and Tim Allen are also presenting. And Knives Out newcomer Ana De Armas, Nick Jonas, Lauren Graham, Ansel Elgort, Leonardo DiCaprio, Antonio Banderas, Rachel Weisz, Naomi Watts, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd, Christian Bale, Kit Harington, Jason Momoa, and his step-daughter Zoe Kravitz.

Of that list Theron, Johansson, de Armas, Craig, Robbie, DiCaprio, Aniston, Rudd, Harington and Malek are all up for a Globe this year. ET also exclusively revealed on Friday that Globe winners and this year's nominees Cate Blanchett and Reese Witherspoon will also be presenting.

This year the show is being hosted, once again, by British comedian Ricky Gervais. Tom Hanks will be receiving the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ellen DeGeneres will be getting the Carol Burnett Award.

Last month ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Golden Globes producers Barry Adelman and Lorenzo Soria about this year's show.

"I think this show with Tom Hanks, Ellen DeGeneres, Ricky Gervais and all those nominees, hands down, the most star-studded Golden Globe night of all time," Adelman told ET.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony kicks off live coast-to-coast on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET from The Beverly Hilton.

