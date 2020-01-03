The 2020 Golden Globes just got a little more star-studded! ET can exclusively reveal that Reese Witherspoon and Cate Blanchett will be presenting at Sunday's show.

Witherspoon, 43, is nominated this year for her role in The Morning Show. It marks her sixth Globes nomination. In 2006, she won the Best Actress award for her role as June Carter Cash in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line.

Blanchett, 50, is also nominated for her titular role in the film Where'd You Go, Bernadette. It marks her tenth nomination. Blanchett has won three Golden Globes: in 1999, for her role in Elizabeth, in 2008 for her role in I'm Not There and in 2014 for her role in Blue Jasmine.

The two A-listers join a star-studded lineup of celebrity presenters including Bombshell stars Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron, Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, former Globes host Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson, Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan, Tim Allen, and Knives Out newcomer Ana De Armas.

The Golden Globes air live Sunday, Jan. 5 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

