The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are almost here! The 77th annual awards show will kick off live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, honoring the best in film and TV. But as we patiently wait for the star-studded ceremony, which will be hosted once again by Ricky Gervais, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be announcing this year's nominees on Monday.

From where to watch to presenters to our predictions, here's everything you need to know about the Golden Globes nominations announcement!

What Time Does It Start?: The nominees will be revealed live from Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 9 at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET.

Where to Watch: The nominations ceremony will be streamed live on the Golden Globes Facebook page, as well as their website. Also stay tuned right here to ETonline.com -- we'll be posting the full list of nominees as soon as they're announced -- and follow ET Live's complete coverage here.

Who's Presenting?: Celeb presenters Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson will announce this year's nominees alongside 2020 Golden Globe ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan, sons of Pierce Brosnan, as well as HFPA president Lorenzo Soria and Dick Clark Productions Executive VP Barry Adelman.

Who Will Win?: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association began casting votes on Dec. 19, and while it's hard to determine how it will shake out, check out our full list of Golden Globes predictions here.

Anything Special to Watch Out For This Year?: Apart from Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Hanks being honored with the Carol Burnett Award and Cecil B. deMille Award, respectively, there are sure to be some antics from returning host Gervais, who never shies away from a controversial joke.

"Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse," the comedian in an official statement announcing his return. "But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening."

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live coast to coast on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET from The Beverly Hilton. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear highlights from last year's ceremony.

