The Brosnan family will help usher in the next group of winners at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Pierce Brosnan's youngest sons, Dylan and Paris, were named ambassadors for the 2020 Golden Globes on Thursday. While it'll be their first time on the big stage, they've both been working in the modeling industry for several years.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Dylan and Paris just after the announcement at Catch LA in West Hollywood, California, where they opened up about the advice their famous father offered them ahead of the awards show.

"Be kind, take it all in and be compassionate," Paris said, recounting their father's advice for both their time at the Golden Globes and in life in general.

Dylan also opened up about their parents' reaction to the news that they'd been tapped to be the new ambassadors.

"They were blown away, and we were too," Dylan shared. "We're so honored to be able to have this opportunity."

President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria said in a statement announcing the news, "For the first time in Golden Globe history, we’ve proudly selected two brothers to represent the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this awards season."

"Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father’s footsteps in entertainment," Soria added. "We’re excited to see how they’ll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger."

Dylan, 22, and Paris, 18, follow last year's Golden Globe Ambassador, Idris Elba's daughter, Isan. Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone, held the position in 2018, while Sylvester Stallone's daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, served as Golden Globe Ambassadors in 2017.

The 2020 Golden Globes will air Jan. 5 on NBC. See more in the video below.

