The road to the 2020 Academy Awards starts...now?!

It's never too early to start talking Oscars -- especially now that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has bumped up their ceremony's date, resulting in an overall shortened awards season. Before that, there will be the Golden Globes, the GRAMMYs and BAFTAs and Indie Spirit Awards.

ET's handy guide to all the awards season dates you'll need to put on your calendar is here to make sure you don't miss any of the mile markers as Hollywood celebrates the best in TV, music, movies and more. Below, you'll find the most important dates categorized by awards show and scroll on to see the full month-by-month list. And with the Academy Awards race in full swing, be sure to also check out our 2020 Oscar predictions.

The Golden Globes

When: Sunday, Jan. 5

Where: The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California

Watch on: NBC

Host: Ricky Gervais. "Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse," the now five-time host said in a statement. “But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening."

Nominations announced: See the full list

The Screen Actors Guild Awards

When: Sunday, Jan. 19

Where: Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California

Watch on: TNT & TBS at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Host: TBD

Nominations: See the full list

The GRAMMY Awards

When: Sunday, Jan. 26

Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California

Watch on: CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Host: Alicia Keys. "I said I wasn't coming back! What happened?" she told ET. "What happened is it was so good...The connection between us was real and I felt like I could do it even better this time."

Nominations: See the full list

The Film Independent Spirit Awards

When: Saturday, Feb. 8

Where: Santa Monica Beach, California

Watch on: IFC at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Host: Aubrey Plaza. "Like all great independent film performances, this one deserves a sequel," she said of returning for her second year. "The people have spoken. Bow down to your host!"

Nominations: See the full list

The Oscars

When: Sunday, Feb. 9

Where: Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California

Watch on: ABC

Host: TBA

Nominations announced: Monday, Jan. 13 (with the nominees luncheon to follow on Jan. 27)

And here is every other awards season date to come, presented chronologically:

January

Jan. 2: Oscar nominations voting opens

Jan. 3: American Society of Cinematographers Awards nominations announced

Jan. 5: Golden Globes

Jan. 6: Writers Guild of America Award nominations announced

Jan. 7: Oscar nominations voting closes

Jan. 7: DGA Award nominations announced

Jan. 7: PGA Awards nominations announced

Jan. 12: Critics Choice Awards

Jan. 13: Oscar nominations announced

Jan. 17: American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards

Jan. 18: PGA Awards

Jan. 19: SAG Awards

Jan. 25: DGA Awards

Jan. 25: American Society of Cinematographers Awards

Jan. 26: GRAMMY Awards

Jan. 27: Oscar nominees luncheon

Jan. 28: Costume Designers Guild Awards

Jan. 30: Final Oscar voting opens

February

Feb. 1: Art Directors Guild Awards

Feb. 1: WGA Awards

Feb. 2: BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4: Final Oscar voting closes

Feb. 8: Film Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9: Oscars

