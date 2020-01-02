Awards Season Schedule: Key Dates to Know Leading Up to the 2020 Oscars
The road to the 2020 Academy Awards starts...now?!
It's never too early to start talking Oscars -- especially now that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has bumped up their ceremony's date, resulting in an overall shortened awards season. Before that, there will be the Golden Globes, the GRAMMYs and BAFTAs and Indie Spirit Awards.
ET's handy guide to all the awards season dates you'll need to put on your calendar is here to make sure you don't miss any of the mile markers as Hollywood celebrates the best in TV, music, movies and more. Below, you'll find the most important dates categorized by awards show and scroll on to see the full month-by-month list. And with the Academy Awards race in full swing, be sure to also check out our 2020 Oscar predictions.
The Golden Globes
When: Sunday, Jan. 5
Where: The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California
Watch on: NBC
Host: Ricky Gervais. "Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse," the now five-time host said in a statement. “But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening."
Nominations announced: See the full list
The Screen Actors Guild Awards
When: Sunday, Jan. 19
Where: Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California
Watch on: TNT & TBS at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
Host: TBD
Nominations: See the full list
The GRAMMY Awards
When: Sunday, Jan. 26
Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
Watch on: CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
Host: Alicia Keys. "I said I wasn't coming back! What happened?" she told ET. "What happened is it was so good...The connection between us was real and I felt like I could do it even better this time."
Nominations: See the full list
The Film Independent Spirit Awards
When: Saturday, Feb. 8
Where: Santa Monica Beach, California
Watch on: IFC at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.
Host: Aubrey Plaza. "Like all great independent film performances, this one deserves a sequel," she said of returning for her second year. "The people have spoken. Bow down to your host!"
Nominations: See the full list
The Oscars
When: Sunday, Feb. 9
Where: Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California
Watch on: ABC
Host: TBA
Nominations announced: Monday, Jan. 13 (with the nominees luncheon to follow on Jan. 27)
And here is every other awards season date to come, presented chronologically:
January
Jan. 2: Oscar nominations voting opens
Jan. 3: American Society of Cinematographers Awards nominations announced
Jan. 5: Golden Globes
Jan. 6: Writers Guild of America Award nominations announced
Jan. 7: Oscar nominations voting closes
Jan. 7: DGA Award nominations announced
Jan. 7: PGA Awards nominations announced
Jan. 12: Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 13: Oscar nominations announced
Jan. 17: American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards
Jan. 18: PGA Awards
Jan. 19: SAG Awards
Jan. 25: DGA Awards
Jan. 25: American Society of Cinematographers Awards
Jan. 26: GRAMMY Awards
Jan. 27: Oscar nominees luncheon
Jan. 28: Costume Designers Guild Awards
Jan. 30: Final Oscar voting opens
February
Feb. 1: Art Directors Guild Awards
Feb. 1: WGA Awards
Feb. 2: BAFTA Awards
Feb. 4: Final Oscar voting closes
Feb. 8: Film Independent Spirit Awards
Feb. 9: Oscars
RELATED CONTENT:
Tom Hanks to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes
Billie Eilish on Turning 18 and Potential GRAMMY Nominations
Laura Dern Re-elected to Board of Governors as the Academy Sets Oscars Dates Through 2022