Welcome back, Demi Lovato.

Sunday night's 2020 GRAMMY Awards was a memorable occasion for the 27-year-old singer. Lovato performed her new song, "Anyone," marking her first time at the GRAMMYs in three years and her first big performance since her 2018 overdose.

With just a piano by her side, the songstress looked gorgeous in custom Christian Siriano white ballgown with Gismondi1754 jewelry as she took the stage to sing the emotional track. Right from the beginning, Lovato was visibly moved. As she sang the first lines, a tear fell down her cheek.

Lovato powered through the very personal song and earned a standing ovation from the audience.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ahead of her beautiful performance, Lovato released the song on streaming sites.

Prior to the performance, TMZ reported that the new song was recorded just four days before her 2018 overdose. Lovato had already released the emotional ballad, "Sober," before her scary ordeal, which documented her breaking her sobriety.

And Lovato isn't stopping there. Hard at work on a comeback with her highly anticipated new music, the "Skyscraper" singer is next set to perform at the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. She will be singing the National Anthem ahead of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show.

The GRAMMYs come just hours after ET confirmed legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played from 1996-2016. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Following the heartbreaking news, Lovato had posted a tribute to Bryant and his daughter earlier in the day.

"This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will be so missed by so many," she wrote. "You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe 💔💔💔 *update* I just heard his daughter Gigi was also in the accident and it breaks my heart. This whole family was so sweet and now they’re in my prayers heavy. RIP Gigi beautiful girl. 💔💔💔."

