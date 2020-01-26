Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash: Report
Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reports.
The former basketball player and NBA star was 41 years old.
According to TMZ, Bryant “was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down.” Nobody on the flight survived.
His wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, was reportedly not on board.
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that five died in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
This story is developing...
