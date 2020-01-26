Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Timeline and Breaking News Updates

Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died on Sunday morning following a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. According to TMZ, Bryant "was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down." Everyone onboard reportedly died.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

According to the LA County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is ongoing. From what caused the crash to who was onboard, here's everything we know:

Who Was on the Helicopter?

So far, only Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, aka Gigi, have been identified as those onboard the helicopter. TMZ reports the two were on their way to the Mamba Academy near Thousand Oaks, California, for basketball practice when the crash occurred.

Gianna was following in her dad's footsteps of becoming a basketball star in her own right. When ET spoke with Kobe in December 2018, he shared what it was like coaching his daughter's middle school basketball team after retiring from professional basketball with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016.

"It's been fun!" he said at the time. "We've been working together for a year and a half and they've improved tremendously in that time. I've got a group of great parents, a group of really, really intelligent, hardworking girls, and -- they're all seventh graders, they're all 12 years old -- but they've been playing so well!"

What Happened?

According to TMZ, a fire broke out on the helicopter. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that they heard the helicopter's engine sputtering before it went down. The official cause of the crash is currently under investigation. A press conference to discuss the crash will take place at 2 p.m. PT.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas#LASDpic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD#Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Traveling by helicopter was not unusual for Bryant, who frequently traveled that way during his time playing for the Lakers. He was known to commute from Newport Beach, California to Downtown LA's Staples Center in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.

Celebs Who Have Spoken Out:

Tributes have flooded in for Bryant and his daughter on social media. In a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday, the National Basketball Players Association said, "We are stunned and devastated by the news of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant. Words cannot express his impact on our Players, the NBA and the game of basketball. This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts and quite simply broken. We send love and prayers out to his wife Vanessa and the entire family."

NBPA Statement on the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/iWDBcV7c2N — NBPA (@TheNBPA) January 26, 2020

"Nooooooooooo God please No!" Dwyane Wade wrote on Twitter.

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Tristan Thompson tweeted, "I hope this isn’t true man!!! Not Kobe."

I hope this isn’t true man!!! Not Kobe — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020

Demi Lovato shared a photo on Instagram of herself with Bryant and his daughter. "This makes me so sad," she captioned the pic. "Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will [be] so missed by so many. You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe 💔💔💔"

Chrissy Teigen tweeted, "I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god."

"Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today," she added of the GRAMMY Awards in a second tweet. "This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb."



I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today. This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

See more celeb reactions to Bryant's death here.

