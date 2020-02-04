Five 911 calls that were made to the Los Angeles County Fire Department regarding the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others last month, were released on Tuesday.

The audio clips shed light on just how poor the weather conditions were in the Calabasas, California, area at the time, with many callers saying that they couldn't see the crash but heard it.

"A helicopter crashed into a mountain. We heard it and now I'm looking at the flames," one caller said, with another saying, "I just heard a helicopter go over me ... it went over my head. It's thick in clouds, and then I just heard a pop and it immediately stopped."

"I would call FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] and find out who is flying this area," the second caller continued. "I was just thinking to myself, 'If this guy doesn't have night vision,' I mean, he's completely IFR [Instrument Flight Rules] ... he's got no visual."

A third caller observed that "the hill" was on fire, and "whatever crashed into the hill is also on fire."

"I think it was an airplane," the caller added. "A small plane."

As ET previously reported, Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were identified as being on board the helicopter last month. They were on their way to the Mamba Academy near Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball tournament when the crash occurred. John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was also on the helicopter. Altobelli's daughter, Alyssa, played basketball with Gianna. Alyssa and her mom, Keri, also died in Sunday's helicopter crash. Also among the victims was Christina Mauser, an assistant coach at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California.

Also on the plane were mother and daughter, Sarah and Payton Chester. The pilot has been identified as Ara Zobayan.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner told ET that "the bodies of the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday have been recovered." One day later, in a press release, the Medical Examiner stated that "through the use of DNA and fingerprints, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified all nine of the victims who died."

"Furthermore, on Tuesday body examinations were performed on all nine decedents. Their causes of death were certified as blunt trauma. The manner of death was certified as accident," the press release states.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, ET confirmed that the Medical Examiner had released Bryant and Gianna's bodies to the funeral home or mortuary chosen by their family.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months. Hear more in the video below.

