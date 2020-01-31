Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Lakers Touching Tribute to Kobe and Gigi

Vanessa Bryant is feeling the love from Lakers Nation.

Kobe Bryant's wife took to Instagram on Friday shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers' heartbreaking tributes at the Staples Center, to recognize the team for paying their respects to her family. Kobe, as well as their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, died in a helicopter crash earlier this week, and have been mourned and honored by millions around the world.

While Vanessa and her three daughters were not at the game, she posted a photo of two empty seats at Staples Center with Gianna and Kobe's jerseys and flowers on them.

"There is no #24 without #2. ❤️#GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies ❤️❤️ #OurAngels," she captioned the post.

She also posted a photo of a gorgeous sunset on her Instagram Story and added a purple and a yellow heart for the team's colors. Her post comes days after she released a statement on Instagram, expressing her heartbreak and devastation, as well as her gratitude for the monumental outpouring of love and condolences.

Prior to the game, Kobe's sisters, Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb broke their silence, almost a week after their brother and niece's death.

"On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident. We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed," the sisters said in a statement to NewsOne on Friday. "Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards."

"Please visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy and to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, please visit: MambaSportsFoundation.org #Mambacita #Mamba #Family #GirlsDad."

Before the Lakers took on the Portland Trail Blazers, they had an emotional tribute beginning with Usher singing "Amazing Grace," a video montage of Kobe talking about his love of basketball, family and his legacy, and various other mentions of his jersey numbers, 8 and 24, around the arena. LeBron James also went on the court and delivered a heartfelt speech, vowing to continue Bryant's legacy.

See how else the Lakers honored Bryant in the video below.

