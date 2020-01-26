Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Celebrities and Athletes React

Celebrities are mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant.

The former NBA player died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, TMZ reports. He was 41. Nobody on the flight survived. His wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, was reportedly not on board.

After news broke celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief.

"I hope this isn’t true man!!! Not Kobe," Tristan Thompson, a fellow basketball player, wrote.

I hope this isn’t true man!!! Not Kobe — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020

Khloe Kardashian also tweeted, writing, "This can’t be real 💔💔💔💔 there’s no way!!! My heart hurts"

This can’t be real 💔💔💔💔 there’s no way!!! My heart hurts — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020

"Nooooooooooo God please No!" Dwyane Wade wrote.

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

"RIP @kobebryant," Omarosa tweeted.

"NO! NO! NO! NO! #KobeBryant," Francia Raisa reacted to the tragic news.

"I am hoping that the reports on Kobe Bryant are false.🥺," William Shatner wrote.

I am hoping that the reports on Kobe Bryant are false.🥺 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 26, 2020

"WHAT THE F**K IS THIS TRUE?????? #KobeBryant," JoJo tweeted.

WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS TRUE?????? #KobeBryant — JoJo. (@iamjojo) January 26, 2020

Here are more reactions to the shocking news:

OMG! I can’t I’m crying hysterically! We just saw you in you your car! 🥵 https://t.co/d0VICI6qGK — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) January 26, 2020

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific.



Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

Wait Kobe?! For real!? I’m fucking stunned — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) January 26, 2020

My heart hurts... this can’t be true — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) January 26, 2020

This can’t be true ....... — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 26, 2020

I don’t know what to say. I don’t believe this — Iman. (@imanshumpert) January 26, 2020

This is the worst news. Kobe is an all-time great who had his entire life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he touched. Today Kobe is the greatest of all time. 🙏🏀 https://t.co/saR4dJ7412 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 26, 2020

@kobebryant RIP. Absolutely terrible news. May God watch over his family. 💔🙏🏼 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

I’m in shock! My heart goes out to vanessabryant & their children & also to the families of the other people who didn’t survive. This hurts! We lost a legend. #RIPKobeBryanthttps://t.co/15bdgLGbhp — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 26, 2020

I'll remember this day and this moment for the rest of my life and I really, really, really don't want to. #RIPKobe — Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) January 26, 2020

I don’t understand why is it that helicopters seem to always be crashing... like I don’t get it; 😔😢 Rip to all in flight...#ripblackmamba — Dascha Polanco (@SheIsDash) January 26, 2020

