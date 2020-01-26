Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Celebrities and Athletes React
Celebrities are mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant.
The former NBA player died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, TMZ reports. He was 41. Nobody on the flight survived. His wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, was reportedly not on board.
After news broke celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief.
"I hope this isn’t true man!!! Not Kobe," Tristan Thompson, a fellow basketball player, wrote.
Khloe Kardashian also tweeted, writing, "This can’t be real 💔💔💔💔 there’s no way!!! My heart hurts"
"Nooooooooooo God please No!" Dwyane Wade wrote.
"RIP @kobebryant," Omarosa tweeted.
"NO! NO! NO! NO! #KobeBryant," Francia Raisa reacted to the tragic news.
"I am hoping that the reports on Kobe Bryant are false.🥺," William Shatner wrote.
"WHAT THE F**K IS THIS TRUE?????? #KobeBryant," JoJo tweeted.
Here are more reactions to the shocking news:
