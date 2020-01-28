Kobe Bryant's fans are expressing their grief in tributes around the world.

After the shocking news of the NBA star's tragic death on Sunday, memorials immediately started popping up for the late athlete. It started in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, also known as "the house that Kobe built."

As the GRAMMY Awards were being held inside, fans brought giant floral displays, handmade signs, and came out in their L.A. Lakers gear to pay their respects.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The digital billboard outside the Staples Center featured Bryant's image with an "In loving memory" tribute post.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bryant family and friends, our Laker family, our Los Angeles community and fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/vG25iDHflW — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) January 26, 2020

ESPN writer Justin Tinsley tweeted, "I’m literally in STAPLES Center right now. Everyone has the same look of loss right now. We’re all zombies. Surreal doesn’t even begin to describe what it feels like."

I’m literally in STAPLES Center right now. Everyone has the same look of loss right now. We’re all zombies. Surreal doesn’t even begin to describe what it feels like. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) January 26, 2020

Fans were forced to gather next to a makeshift black fence surrounding the Staples Center as the arena played host to the 2020 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday evening.

I can’t even believe this is real... right now outside Staples. 💔 pic.twitter.com/yuunIbG2Ms — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) January 26, 2020

A growing crowd at a memorial for #KobeBryant outside in Staples Center. @KTLApic.twitter.com/nsb79I73wc — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) January 26, 2020

Watch @ESPNLosAngeles's broadcast: Fans remember Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center https://t.co/3biaEsCGmJ — Nikki (@NikkiP_420) January 26, 2020

Fans have gathered outside Staples Center to remember Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/u5FhPkCz0q — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

That was just the beginning when it came to tributes. Less than 24 hours after Kobe's death, a mural popped up in Los Angeles at Vineyard and Pickford Street featuring Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, who also died in the helicopter crash. "Kobe & Gigi Forever Daddy's Girl," the mural reads.

A new mural honoring @kobebryant and his 13-year-old daughter was created in Mid-City Los Angeles less than 24 hours after they were killed in a tragic helicopter crash with seven other people. This is at Vineyard and Pickford Street. @ABC10#RIPKobeBryantpic.twitter.com/Feu3WBVkdk — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) January 28, 2020

Los Angeles City Hall also lit up in purple and gold, the Lakers' colors. Similarly, in New York City, the Empire State Building lit up in purple and gold and one fan changed the name of the Bryant Park stop to read, "Kobe Bryant Park."

Lights for a legend.



Los Angeles City Hall lit in purple and gold starting at 8:24 p.m. this evening in honor of Kobe Bryant’s storied championship career and in memory of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and all who perished in today’s tragedy. pic.twitter.com/1una7Aj98Z — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 27, 2020

If you walk outside in New York City today, you’ll see the Empire State Building lit up in honor of a legend. NYC remembers you, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/OJHcFlaovn — rida 🌃 (@freespiritrida) January 27, 2020

A makeshift sign says "Kobe Bryant Park" in a New York City subway station on Monday, following the former NBA star's sudden death. https://t.co/CcEsi4Z5Vu



(Photo: Shahrzad Elghanayan) pic.twitter.com/pD9aRzJRFk — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 27, 2020

In Kobe's hometown of Philadelphia, a handful of buildings and bridges were lit up purple in the athlete's honor. In Newport Beach, California, balloons and flowers were left outside of the housing development where Kobe used to live.

In Ardmore, Pennsylvania, a makeshift memorial with flowers, basketballs and some of the star's jerseys were seen outside the gym of Lower Merion High School, where Kobe went to school.

And even hours before his death, a new basketball house was opened in Kobe's honor in Manila, Philippines.

As was previously reported, ET confirmed that 41-year-old Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died as a result of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. Following the news of the tragedy, celebrity and athlete tributes began pouring in.

Dwyane Wade in Tears Over the Sudden Death of Kobe Bryant This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ellen DeGeneres Holds Back Tears and Reminds Everyone to 'Celebrate Life' After Kobe Bryant's Death

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and More Late-Night Hosts Get Emotional Honoring 'Real-Life Superhero' Kobe Bryant

LeBron James 'Heartbroken and Devastated' Over Kobe Bryant's Death

Related Gallery