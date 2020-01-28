Kobe Bryant's Fans Create Tributes Around the World to Honor the Late NBA Star
Kobe Bryant's fans are expressing their grief in tributes around the world.
After the shocking news of the NBA star's tragic death on Sunday, memorials immediately started popping up for the late athlete. It started in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, also known as "the house that Kobe built."
As the GRAMMY Awards were being held inside, fans brought giant floral displays, handmade signs, and came out in their L.A. Lakers gear to pay their respects.
The digital billboard outside the Staples Center featured Bryant's image with an "In loving memory" tribute post.
ESPN writer Justin Tinsley tweeted, "I’m literally in STAPLES Center right now. Everyone has the same look of loss right now. We’re all zombies. Surreal doesn’t even begin to describe what it feels like."
Fans were forced to gather next to a makeshift black fence surrounding the Staples Center as the arena played host to the 2020 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday evening.
That was just the beginning when it came to tributes. Less than 24 hours after Kobe's death, a mural popped up in Los Angeles at Vineyard and Pickford Street featuring Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, who also died in the helicopter crash. "Kobe & Gigi Forever Daddy's Girl," the mural reads.
Los Angeles City Hall also lit up in purple and gold, the Lakers' colors. Similarly, in New York City, the Empire State Building lit up in purple and gold and one fan changed the name of the Bryant Park stop to read, "Kobe Bryant Park."
In Kobe's hometown of Philadelphia, a handful of buildings and bridges were lit up purple in the athlete's honor. In Newport Beach, California, balloons and flowers were left outside of the housing development where Kobe used to live.
In Ardmore, Pennsylvania, a makeshift memorial with flowers, basketballs and some of the star's jerseys were seen outside the gym of Lower Merion High School, where Kobe went to school.
And even hours before his death, a new basketball house was opened in Kobe's honor in Manila, Philippines.
As was previously reported, ET confirmed that 41-year-old Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died as a result of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. Following the news of the tragedy, celebrity and athlete tributes began pouring in.
