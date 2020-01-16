Demi Lovato to Sing 'National Anthem' at 2020 Super Bowl

Demi Lovato's 2020 is off to a great start! The 27-year-old "Skyscraper" singer previously announced that she's returning to the GRAMMYs stage as a performer later this month, and on Thursday she shared that she'll also be singing the "Star Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

"Singing the national anthem at #SBLIV 🏈 🏈 🏈 See you in Miami 🌴 @NFL," she captioned a photo of the announcement.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining Pepsi's Super Bowl halftime show, and Lovato is adding to the Latinx girl power at this year's big game! The pop star, whose father, Luis Fonsi, is of Mexican descent, has recorded several songs in Spanish, including 2017's "Échame La Culpa."

Lovato has performed the national anthem many times, most recently in 2017 at the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas.

The Super Bowl and GRAMMYs will mark Lovato's first big performances as she slowly returns to the spotlight following an overdose in 2018.

Other famous Super Bowl "Star Spangled Banner" singers include Gladys Knight, Whitney Houston, Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Cher, and more.

For more on Lopez's plans for this year's Super Bowl halftime show,

