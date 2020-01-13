Get ready for a show, Miami! Super Bowl LIV will take place on Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, and in the middle of the big game, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take the stage to deliver Magic City -- and viewers around the world -- the performance of a lifetime. The two artists shared the news on their Instagram pages in September 2019, and since then, we've heard quite a bit about what to expect from the halftime show, which is being produced, in part, by JAY-Z. Read on for everything to know about the show, including how to watch, what the artists have told us to expect, and more!

When is the Super Bowl? The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PST/6:30 p.m. EST. After the first half, and a bevy of highly anticipated Super Bowl commercials, the halftime show will commence.

How do I watch? If you don't have a ticket to the Miami Dolphins home stadium this February, don't fret. The Super Bowl and halftime show will air live on Fox and stream online for cable subscribers in the U.S. Fans can also watch on a number of streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now and FuboTV. Subscribers to PlayStation Vue will have to find another option, as the service is officially being discontinued on Jan. 30.

While being understandably tight-lipped about the event, Lopez has dropped some breadcrumbs for us to parse regarding the halftime show. Talking with ET at this year's Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala in January, the pop star set our expectations through the roof.

"I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing," Lopez shared. "I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited. It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever."

While J.Lo is a notoriously hard worker, in December, she told ET that she is remembering to step back and take it all in, as well.

"For me, I'm obviously going to try to put together the best show that I can, but it's also about having fun," she said at the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards. "Just being up there, staying present in the moment and enjoying all of the wonderful things that are happening."

As for what else to expect, during her joint sit-down with Shakira after the announcement was made last year, Lopez made it clear the cultural Latinx influence will be felt.

"I love that it's in Miami," Lopez shared. "It's a very Latino town and that they picked the two of us."

"I love that the Super Bowl has two women performing this year. That they have two Latinos performing this year," J.Lo added. "At the end of the day, it's about making a statement of love and unity and making everybody come together just for a moment, and hopefully that resonates for a long time."

This halftime show has two fabulous headliners, and Shakira has also weighed in on the upcoming event. Super Bowl Sunday happens to be Shakira's 43rd birthday, and for the halftime show, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer is planning to put on an unforgettable performance.

"I've always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it's like the Holy Grail of the entertainment industry," Shakira said on Zane Lowe's Apple Music Beats 1 radio show in October. "It's a sports event, but it has a huge relevance for us artists, and I think it's going to be fantastic. And, I'm going to be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people. A small party. It's surreal."

And once JAY-Z told her that J.Lo would be involved, Shakira was in.

“He called me, and he asked me if I wanted to be a part of that. And, of course, I didn't hesitate,” she said. “I said, ‘Of course, count on me.’ And, he mentioned that Jennifer was also involved, and I feel that it's going to be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S., and who has been born and raised in the U.S.”

“I can't stop thinking of ideas,” she revealed of planning the show. “Every day I have a new idea. And so now, it's a matter of making them all work together and having the time to consolidate all of that and present the best show of my career.”

Lopez's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez,is just as excited. The former MLB all-star went on the Today show in November, where he shared how hard his wife-to-be had been working on the show.

"You know, it's a been a dream of hers her whole life ... Who doesn't want to play at the Super Bowl, right?" he explained. "She's been rehearsing for, like, six weeks."

It certainly sounds like we are in for a great show!

Watch the video below for more of J.Lo's hints for her Super Bowl halftime show.

