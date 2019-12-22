Alex Rodriguez is taking care of his ladylove's dance crew during rehearsal for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

The retired baseball icon took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a fun video showing Jennifer Lopez and a large group of young girls, who are apparently set to perform with the singer during her big show, as they cheered for some sweet treats.

"All they wanted was a little ice cream 🍦❤️ #superbowlrehearsals," Rodriguez captioned the fun clip. "What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?"

Clearly the celebrated sports legend understands what it takes to keep a team happy.

Later in the day, he shared a video of his fiancee, decked out in athletic gear, smiling and dancing to some music during rehearsal downtime.

"This is how I feel about Christmas shopping ❤️" Rodriguez joked. "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! 💚"

Lopez is currently rehearsing for the big Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 2, and she opened up to ET's Rachel Smith earlier this month at the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards in New York City, and dished on how preparations were going.

"I don't have that much time," Lopez told ET with a laugh when asked about the upcoming preparations for the highly anticipated show. "We're starting."

"I'm obviously going to try to put together the best show that I can, but it's also about having fun," she explained. "Just being up there, staying present in the moment and enjoying all of the wonderful things that are happening."

That being said, she said she's hard at work making everything come together, explaining, "We still have to develop it a little bit more."

Check out the video below to hear more.

