Jennifer Lopez 'Holding Back Tears' After 2020 SAG Award Nomination

It's been an incredible week for Jennifer Lopez.

The entertainer was nominated for her first Screen Actors Guild Award on Wednesday, receiving a nod in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category for her role as Ramona in Hustlers. Following the exciting news, J.Lo took to social media to say thank you and send struggling actors a message of support.

"I don't think I've ever been nominated for a SAG Award before," Lopez, 50, begins. "I am so excited and so humbled to be recognized by my fellow actors out there. You know, acting was my first love, along with dancing and I just, I just can't believe all this is happening."

"To all the struggling actors out there, don't give up. It could happen. It’s happening. Thank you so much. I feel like I already won. Thank you," she adds.

Also nominated in the category is Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Nicole Kidman (Bombshell) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

Earlier this week, Lopez was also recognized with a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

"I’m just waking up and I just heard that I got nominated," she said in another video. "Oh my god, it’s been 20 years since Selena. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this incredible honor. I am humbled and so excited to be recognized for this role as Ramona in Hustlers and I’ll see you at the Globes!"

Lopez has opened up many times about how much this project and role means to her. She told ET, it was the girl power, behind and in front of the camera, that made the success of Hustlers just "a little bit sweeter."

"It had all women producers and a woman director and a woman writer and an all-women cast, and a woman editor. We really went deep. And you don't see that [often]," Lopez shared. "I've made, I don't know how many movies, 30 or 40 movies in my career, and this was the first time that happened."

For more on Lopez, watch below.

