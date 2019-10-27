For Jennifer Lopez, working on Hustlers was a particularly meaningful experience.

The actress and singer walked the red carpet at the the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday -- where she stunned in a canary yellow strapless gown from the SS20 Collection by REEM ACRA -- and she opened up to ET about what made her recent crime drama so special.

According to Lopez, it was the girl power, behind and in front of the camera, that made the success of Hustlers just "a little bit sweeter."

"It had all women producers and a woman director and a woman writer and an all-woman cast, and a woman editor. We really went deep. And you don't see that [often]," Lopez shared. "I've made, I don't know how many movies, 30 or 40 movies in my career, and this was the first time that happened."

"So it was a pretty special unicorn event," she added. "It's great that it's being received in the way it is."

Lopez's attendance at the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala -- which presented honorary awards to director David Lynch, actor Wes Studi and director Lina Wertmüller, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Geena Davis -- comes amid a lot of awards season buzz and acclaim for the project, as well as an impressive box office showing.

For Lopez, this means even more because it proves that a film made by and starring predominantly women can still slay.

"[It shows] we can not only make a good movie but we can also make a successful movie that makes money. That matters in this business," Lopez shared. "So that was an amazing thing to be a part of."

As for the awards season buzz surrounding the project, and her performance in particular, Lopez couldn't hide her enthusiasm.

"It's pretty amazing," she marveled. "I'd be lying if I didn't say I was thrilled and excited and overwhelmed."

