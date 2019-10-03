Cardi B has an ulterior motive for continuing her acting career!

The 26-year-old rapper stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, where she reveals that, though she "enjoyed" appearing in Hustlers, the experience was not what she expected.

"I couldn't believe that I was, like, on set for, like, 16 hours... [I was like,] is this what actors and actresses gotta go through?" Cardi says of the flick, which she previously told ET she felt like she "had to be in."

"Artists, we have long days, but it's full of excitement, we move around, we're doing something," she said.

On the set of a movie, though, Cardi notes that "you gotta wait in the trailer until it's your turn," adding that "you gotta do the same scene, like, 20 times."

"You're not gonna do that again, are you?" Ellen questions in response.

"Oh yes I am," Cardi proclaims with a laugh. "I'm going to film for a movie this month."

As for why Cardi would subject herself to more time on set, she jokes, "I enjoy the checks."

Ellen goes on to ask if she had the same motivation for signing up as a judge on Netflix's Rhythm + Flow -- a competition series for undiscovered hip-hop talent, which also features T.I. and Chance the Rapper -- to which she replies, "yes," before gushing over how the show turned out.

"I grew a connection to the contestants and to everybody," she says. "I was really emotional the last day. Like, I just couldn't believe it. It was so sad."

Though Cardi tells Ellen that the show did make her "feel bad because I feel like we crush a couple of people's dreams," when ET spoke with her about the series last year, she said she'd be "an honest" judge.

"Sometimes I might really like somebody, or sometimes somebody might have that face, like, 'Oh, I don't wanna break their heart, but I gotta tell them the truth,'" she said.

The first episode of Rhythm + Flow will hit Netflix Oct. 9.

