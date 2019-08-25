Cardi B was ready to werk on the set of Hustlers, but unfortunately, her body wasn't.

ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with the 26-year-old rapper and her Hustlers co-stars at the film's Los Angeles press day on Sunday, where she shared that her recent surgeries prevented her from truly "shining" on the stripper pole.

"You know what? I was really mad because let me tell you something -- when I did the movie, I just got my titties done and I got lipo, right? So I was like, 'This is my moment to shine, and I can't shine because I can't climb!'" Cardi said. "So I was mad. I was like, 'God damn it!'"

The "I Like It" rapper -- who has been open about her past as a stripper -- revealed in May that she had gotten liposuction. She told ET shortly before that she had gotten a breast augmentation. "My daughter f**ked me up!" she joked at the time, explaining she got the surgery after welcoming daughter Kulture in July 2018. "She did, she so did."

Cardi plays an exotic dancer in Hustlers, which tells the story of strippers who turn the tables on their wealthy clients after the financial crisis of the late 2000s. Stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart all showed off their best moves for the film -- leaving Cardi pretty impressed.

"When I did the club scene, right, I didn't get to see you. I saw you on the trailer. I was like, 'Oh sh*t! She really went off!'" the rapper said, turning to Lopez. "She said she was training, I see it now, because everybody thinks it's so easy to do. No it ain't. You can't do it at home."

"I saw Keke dancing. She was giving it," she added.

"I'm trying to give. Come on, girl!" Palmer chimed in.

"She was giving some flavors," Cardi described. "She was giving flavors."

The mom of one is waiting until she sees the movie before making a judgement on who gives the best performance on the pole. "I gotta see everybody. I got to see the movie still," she reasoned.

Hustlers hits theaters on Sept. 13. See more on the film in the video below.

