The Summer Of Scam meets Hot Girl Summer in the first trailer for Hustlers.

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu star in the highly-anticipated flick, about savvy ex-strippers who team up to swindle Wall Street clients. As peeped in the trailer released on Wednesday, their Robin Hood-esque crew includes the likes of Cardi B, Lizzo and Riverdale's Lili Reinhart.

"The game is rigged, and it does not reward people who play by the rules," J.Lo's ringleader, Ramona, says in the clip. "It's like robbing a bank, except you've got the keys."

Keke Palmer, Madeline Brewer, Trace Lysette and Julia Stiles round out the cast of Hustlers. Lorene Scafaria (The Meddler) wrote and directed based on the New York Magazine story, "The Hustlers at Scores" by journalist Jessica Pressler. The real-life "hustlers" were accused of conspiracy, attempted assault and grand larceny.

"Learning pole dancing was probably one of the most challenging things I've ever done for a film," Lopez told ET on Tuesday, revealing that preparing for her role in Hustlers was more difficult than rehearsing for her It's My Party tour. "But it was worth it. I love this character. I love this story. It's a really gritty New York story with women at the forefront -- the thing actresses dream of -- and to be able to produce it and star in it was very special."

Hustlers hits theaters on Sept. 13.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on 'Dramatic' Concert Evacuation During NYC Blackout (Exclusive)

Cardi B Dishes On New Album, 'Hustlers,' and Reveals a Beauty Line Is Coming! (Exclusive)

Julia Stiles Says Co-Star Jennifer Lopez Is 'Phenomenal' in 'Hustlers' Movie (Exclusive)