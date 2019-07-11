Cardi B has a message for Jermaine Dupri.

The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday with a NSFW message after Jermaine Dupri called today's hip-hop stars "strippers rapping."

While praising Da Brat in his recent People Now appearance, Dupri also slammed Cardi, Nicki Minaj and Meghan Thee Stallion. "I feel they’re all rapping about the same thing. I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping and as far as rap goes I’m not getting who’s the best," he said.

Cardi didn't take too kindly to Dupri's words. "OK guys, I have seen a lot of people saying nowadays female rappers only talk about their p**sy and now that Jermaine Dupri brought it up, I'm going to say something," she began her Instagram message.



"First of all, I rap about my p**sy because she's my best friend, and second of all it's because it seems like that's what people want to hear," she continued, explaining that when she did release a non-sexual song, like "Be Careful," fans weren't receptive.

"It's like, if that's what people ain't trying to hear, then I'm going to start rapping about my p**sy again," Cardi said.

The mom of one continued her video by noting that there's several "female rappers who rap their a**es off who don't talk about their p**sy and y'all don’t support them." "So don't blame that on us when y'all not the ones who are supporting them," she barked.

In her second video, Cardi presented her list of female rappers like Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Oranicuhh and Kamaiyah, who don’t talk about their "vajayjays." "I feel we need to put these girls in more magazines and blogs. Radio DJs play these girls," she said. "These girls can rap they a**es off, and they don't rap about their vaginas and sucking d**k.”

Explicit videos below:

Cardi has proudly discussed her stripper past, and even stars in Jennifer Lopez's upcoming stripper movie, Hustlers. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Cast Offer Look at Their Characters Ahead of 'Hustlers' Trailer

Offset Reveals His and Cardi B's Plans for Daughter Kulture's 1st Birthday Party (Exclusive)

Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture's 1st Birthday With Adorable Baby Pics

Related Gallery