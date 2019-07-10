In a week, the first trailer drops for the upcoming film Hustlers, but the star-studded cast isn’t waiting to offer some stunning glimpses at their characters!



On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart posted super-short clips showcasing their stripper alter egos in the highly anticipated new film. Lopez’s snippet teases the songstress as Ramona, a fur-coat wearing exotic dancer dazzling patrons on a stripper pole and later rolling in cash.



Wu’s teases Destiny, her hard-partying, hard-shopping character in the flick. Meanwhile, Reinhart’s character, Annabelle, is depicted as a selfie-taking homebody who’s also taking to the stage to make ends meet.

Co-stars Trace Lysette, Keke Palmer and Madeline Brewer also dropped clips offering peeks at their roles and what to expect in the movie.



The film is based on the real-life story of a group of strippers who hatched a plan to steal thousands of dollars from their high-end Wall Street clients after the 2008 housing crisis set in. It’s based on the New York Magazine story, The Hustlers at Scores.

Sneak a peek at Tracey - Trailer drops July 17th 🤸🏻‍♀️💰@HustlersMovie#HustlersMoviepic.twitter.com/g3xJcMWI8C — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) July 10, 2019

Although Cardi B is also in the film, she has yet to drop a clip showcasing her stripper character, Diamond. In May, ET’s Katie Krause sat down with Cardi to chat about her Fashion Nova campaign, as well as her role in the upcoming film, which she hadn’t filmed at that point.



"Well, [Lopez] called me. Well, she first spoke to my team and she really wanted me to do, like, the second lead role," she explained. "Due to the fact that I gotta work on my album, I got a little smaller role."



The 26-year-old rapper explained that, having worked as a stripper before finding fame in music, she was drawn to the film.



“But, it's just like, even though my schedule’s busy, I had to be in this movie,” she said. “This movie is something I can relate [to]… All the actresses in the movie, I can tell them, like, ‘No no no, this is how it goes' because, you know, like the club that the movie is based on, that's the type of club that I worked in.”



Although they hadn’t acted side-by-side quite yet, Cardi had done the music video for “Dinero” with Lopez, where the rapper says her collaborator was "so caring." She added that the "Jenny From the Block" singer was always working to make her feel comfortable.

Cardi also reflected on how fame has complicated her life, despite the big paydays.



"It's definitely harder," she admitted. "Like, the 'more money, the more problems.' …Some people don't understand the struggle and think it came easy for me, you know? …I never thought it would be like, ‘I totally understand why these artists go through what they go through. Why they're shaving their head. It's just crazy."



Hustlers arrives on Sept. 13.



Check out the new clips up above.

GET MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Dishes On New Album, 'Hustlers,' and Yes, a Beauty Line Is Coming! (Exclusive)

Lili Reinhart Shows Off Her Skills on the Stripper Pole Amid 'Hustlers' Filming

Julia Stiles Says Jennifer Lopez Is 'Phenomenal' in 'Hustlers' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery