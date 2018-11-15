Cardi B is beyond excited for fans to see her new Netflix show, Rhythm + Flow.

ET caught up with the 26-year-old rapper at the launch of her Fashion Nova x Cardi B collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she explained how the hip-hop competition series will make its mark.

"I think what sets it apart is, we're actually looking for rap artists, you know what I'm saying?" Cardi, who will judge the series alongside Chance the Rapper and T.I., told ET's Katie Krause. "We're actually looking for hip-hop artists. Like, people do like music, talent, all these dancing things, we're looking for rap artists, hip-hop artists. I'm looking for the next Cardi B."

"There's a lot of people like me, we just gotta find them... they just gotta come to me!" Cardi continued, adding that she is going to be "an honest" judge. "Like, sometimes I might really like somebody, or sometimes somebody might have that face, like, 'Oh, I don't wanna break their heart, but I gotta tell them the truth.'"

Rhythm + Flow marks Netflix's first-ever music competition show and will premiere with 10 hour-long episodes in 2019. The streaming service announced earlier this week that Cardi, Chance and T.I. will also serve as executive producers, along with John Legend.

Later in our interview, Cardi also opened up about her all-new collaboration with Fashion Nova, which launched Wednesday night but is currently sold out with a re-stock scheduled for next week. According to a post on Fashion Nova's Instagram, the collection broke a record, selling out almost immediately.

"I'm actually very nervous because I hope people like my collection," Cardi explained. "I know it's a little bit different and I know people were not expecting what I was gonna drop, so it's just like, I hope it does good, and I'm about to see so many people, so many celebrities, and It's like, 'Oh, snappity snap snap!' I'm nervous."

