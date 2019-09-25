Cardi B Shares Story of Being Sexually Harassed During a Photo Shoot

Cardi B is opening up about a horrible incident that happened to her during a photo shoot.

In a preview clip of WE tv's upcoming Untold Stories of Hip Hop episode, premiering on Thursday, the "Money" rapper recalls being sexually harassed during a magazine shoot.

"I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me, like, 'Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?'" Cardi alleges in the video above. "Then he pulled his d**k out. "I was so f**king mad, and I was just, like, 'This is crazy.'"

"I was like, '[You’re] f**king bugging. You know what? I'm out,'" the singer continues. "You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, 'So? And?'"

She then explains that when she saw the #MeToo movement, she knew girls that "went through the same type of treatment."

"Like, they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bullsh*t s**t," Cardi expresses. "It happens, really, every day."

When asked if those types of incidents have happened to her now, she replies, "Oh, hell no. I'll put you on blast on my Instagram. I'll f**king violate."

Cardi previously opened up about the incident during a 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, where she said that the #MeToo movement excluded women in hip hop.

"A lot of video vixens have spoken about this and nobody gives a f**k,” she said of the movement extending to the music industry. "When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d**ks out."

"I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter,'" she added.

Untold Stories of Hip Hop airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on WE tv.

