Cardi B may have provided some wisdom behind the scenes while filming Hustlers, but her onscreen persona, Diamond from The Bronx, also has a few tips and tricks to pass on, as seen in the movie's latest trailer.

In the clip, Jennifer Lopez's Ramona enlists Diamond to help teach Destiny (Constance Wu) how to do a "real dance." "I'm good at that," Diamond responds as she takes a seat. "Show me what you got."

Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers follows a band of former strippers who team up to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Lizzo also star, and the trailer previews both the stripping and the scamming.

While Cardi may be a pole dancing professional in real life -- as glimpsed in her "Money" music video -- she recently told ET why she was sidelined to lap dances only. "I was really mad," she revealed. "When I did the movie, I just got my t**ties done and I got lipo, right? So, I was like, 'This is my moment to shine, and I can't shine because I can't climb!'"

Instead, Lopez was tasked with perfecting the art of pole dancing, and you can watch her teach Wu how to master the pole in the clip below. Hustlers arrives in theaters on Sept. 13.

