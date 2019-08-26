The champagne was real on the set of Hustlers!

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the star-studded, all-female cast of the highly anticipated film during a press day in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, and it was clear that the movie was as fun to make as it will be to watch!

Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart dished about their on-set antics and revealed the scene that got a little rowdy.

"We had a champagne popping scene and it was real champagne and I was drinking it," Reinhart recalled. "I was tipsy when I left that set. I was a little drunk."

"We did have fun that night," Lopez chimed in.

One moment Wu will never forget from filming is when she got to touch Lopez's butt. "I remember the first time I grabbed your a**. I'll always remember that," Wu quipped.

"[Constance] was like, 'Can I grab it?' I was like, 'Grab it,'" Lopez added. "I said, 'Can I touch you here?' She said, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah.' ...We're, like, checking in with each other."

Wu agreed, noting, "Consent -- then just going full force."

Hustlers is inspired by the viral New York Magazine article about a crew of savvy former strip club employees who banded together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients and make some money.

When asked what the craziest thing these ladies have done in real life for financial gain, Palmer said, "As an entertainer, bare my soul through my craft. That is the craziest thing I've done for money. I did it because I enjoy it but I think that's the craziest thing I think you can do, period."

As for who would be the brains behind an actual heist, Lopez was quick to say Palmer while Wu thought it would be Lopez. "You do everything," Wu told the triple-threat star. "You just finished this big tour and you did this movie and you do World of Dance ...being a mama. She got a sunglasses line."

"I'm a little director sometimes," Lopez admitted.

Hustlers hits theaters on Sept. 13, and the confessions don't stop here! Cardi B revealed to ET why she had to take it easy on the stripper pole while shooting her scenes for the movie.

Check out our exclusive interview with the "Money" rapper:

