Jennifer Lopez may get a little criminal in her upcoming movie,Hustlers, but in real life, the actress likes to walk the straight and narrow.

ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with Lopez and her Hustlers co-stars at the film's Los Angeles press day on Sunday, where she revealed that she felt a bit disturbed after watching her character's behavior in the movie.

"When I watched the movie for the first time, I was like, a little bit sick to my stomach. I was like, 'Oh my God! What are they doing? They are going to kill this guy!'" she shared. "They were playing with fire."

Lopez stars in Hustlers as Ramona, a veteran stripper who sets up an initiative to scam wealthy men when the sex industry bottoms out during the financial crisis of the late 2000s. Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and Lizzo also star.

"I'm a by-the-book kind of person. Like, I'm always afraid. I don't want to jaywalk or anything. They're going to get me," Lopez said.

"Jaywalk... you're too much of a goody two shoes," Palmer chimed in, as Wu also expressed her disbelief.

The actresses can all agree that taking on risky roles is the craziest thing they've done for money. "I'm doing it right now," J.Lo offered.

"As an entertainer... [I] bare my soul through my craft. That is the craziest thing I've done for money. I did it because I enjoy it, but I think that's the craziest thing I think you can do, period," Palmer explained.

"It's brave," Wu added.

For Lopez, the scariest part of Hustlers was committing to the costumes. "It's not like me being onstage with a bunch of tights and fishnets on and bodysuits," she revealed. "Those are sexy costumes. This is another level. You're out there naked."

"You sign on to be an actress and take on a role... once you do it, you kind of settle within yourself like, 'OK. I'm going to do this in the best way,' because that's why I started acting to begin with, was to get into different people's mind sets and explore life and humanity in different ways and that is exciting to me about doing it," Lopez shared. "This is something I would never do."

Pushing herself for the movie paid off for the superstar, who can't wait for audiences to see Hustlers. "It's just a fun, sexy, kind of dangerous world of these women who [have] kind of a Robin Hood-esque journey, where they're stealing from the rich to give to themselves," she said.

"Well, we're the poor," Palmer noted.

"These girls they didn't come from super privileged backgrounds. They're doing the best with what they got. They're trying their best," Wu insisted.

"They're survivors," Lopez expressed. "They're playing the game the way it's always been played."

Hustlers hits theaters on Sept. 13. See more in the video below.

