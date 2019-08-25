Jennifer Lopez Puts Toned Abs on Display For Date Night With Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez's abs are on fire!
The "On the Floor" singer proudly put her rock-hard abs on display while stepping out for dinner with fiance Alex Rodriguez in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday night. Lopez, sporting a white long-sleeved crop top and matching pants, couldn't have looked better as she greeted A-Rod at San Vicente Bungalow. She let her honey blonde locks fall over her shoulders, and appeared to sport natural makeup underneath her shades. The former baseball star wore a black T-shirt and jeans for their outing.
The couple sweetly shared some quality time -- and a kiss -- before Lopez's packed day of press for her new movie, Hustlers, on Sunday.
Lopez posed with her co-stars -- Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer -- at Hustlers' press day on Sunday, but Rodriguez also had a big role in preparing her for the film.
"She and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some… insights," the film's writer-director, Lorene Scafaria, recently told Vulture.
Lopez committed to her character, and puts on a quite a show while pole dancing in the movie -- but told ET it's one of the hardest things she's ever done.
