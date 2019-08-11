Alex Rodriguez is never shy when it comes to sharing his adoration for fiancee Jennifer Lopez, and this weekend was no exception!

On Saturday, the former Yankee posted a beach selfie take by Lopez while she rocked shades and a two-piece bathing suit. Alongside, he included a sweet message for the hit-maker while referencing her It's My Party tour, which ends in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday.

"Baby, I know you've been killing it in Russia and you've got one more show to go," the 44-year-old businessman gushed. "Miss you and I can't wait to see you back at home!"

As fans know, Rodriguez has made a habit of regularly sharing posts dedicated to his better half. But this social media love isn't one-sided. Lopez has shared touching posts for Rodriguez from time to time as well.

At the end of July, she posted a touching photo of Rodriguez and her 11-year-old son, Max, whom she shares with Marc Anthony. The pair stand side by side in the bedroom pic, and wear almost the exact same attire: red plaid sweatpants and white undershirts. Both stand on one leg and looking intently at their cell phones.

"These two... ♥️♥️ #twinning," Lopez captioned the cute moment.

Last month, both Rodriguez and his fiancée, 50, both celebrated their birthdays. For the singer, this included a massive party in Miami, and Rodriguez took the opportunity to once again lavish love and support on Lopez by way of social media.

On her birthday, July 24, he posted a sweet video featuring photos and clips of them, as well their children, accompanied by a touching message.

"Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this, baby girl," Rodriguez said in the clip. "Since we've been together you've made me feel like everyday's my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do."

"You're simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer," he added. "We love you, your fans love you, your children love you, and I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one."

See more on the adorable couple below.

