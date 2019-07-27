Alex Rodriguez is feeling the love.

Jennifer Lopez brought her fiance on stage during her Miami concert on Friday night to surprise him with a cake to celebrate his 44th birthday. In video posted by J.Lo, the "Dinero" singer -- along with her twins, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez's daughters, Ella and Natasha -- gathered around him while singing "Happy Birthday."

"Celebrating you today and everyday my love... you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm...thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life," Lopez wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "Wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!"

Following the show, the birthday boy, Lopez and his friends and family all had a blast, partying and dancing all night. In video captured by @yaelgonzalez19, A-Rod and J.Lo engaged in a fun dance off while the crowd cheered them on.

On Friday, the former MLB pro joked that he was still "so sore" from trying to keep up with his fiancée on the dance floor during her birthday party.

"I am so sore from one night of dancing, I don't know how Jennifer does it!" Rodriguez exclaimed. "Who else hates getting old?!"

"Jennifer's done 28 shows in about 58 days, she has two more here domestically in Miami," he continued. "For her birthday, it was a big one, it was 50, I danced for about an hour and seven minutes ... I couldn't get out of my bed tonight."

Lopez turned 50 on Wednesday, and celebrated with a mega Miami bash. A source told ET that the birthday girl's soiree got underway around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, but Lopez and Rodriguez did not arrive until around 9:30 p.m. The couple left the party around 2:30 a.m., according to the source, after rocking out to performances by stars like DJ Cassidy, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Ashanti and Pia Toscano.

"It’s been a birthday to remember. I can truly feel the love from all of you. ❤️ Yesterday was a dream," Lopez wrote in her own Instagram post. "I have watched your beautiful birthday videos and I must’ve cried 20 times. It was just another great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty and love I have in my life."

For more on Lopez' birthday party, watch below.

