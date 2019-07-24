Alex Rodriguez is celebrating his fiancee's milestone birthday!

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the 43-year-old former baseball pro took to Instagram to rave about his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez's, 50th birthday.

In a sweet montage video set to Billy Joel's 1986 hit, "This Is The Time," Rodriguez shared pics and videos of their time together and with their families, which includes Lopez's 11-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, as well as Rodriguez's two daughters, 11-year-old Ella and 14-year-old Natasha. He also included shots and clips from Lopez's current tour, It's My Party, which was created to celebrate her milestone birthday.

"Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this, baby girl," Rodriguez said in the clip. "Since we've been together you've made me feel like everyday's my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do."

"You're simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer," he continued. "We love you, your fans love you, your children love you, and I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one."

Alongside the sweet video, Rodriguez continued to celebrate the "El Anillo" singer. "#HappyBirthdayJLO It’s your party, Jennifer! Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you. 🎁 🎉 🎈," he wrote.

Lopez was clearly moved by the gushing post, taking to the comments section to write, "I’m crying....I love our life...I love you so much... thank you my beautiful Macho... ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️"

Rodriguez also posted pics and videos of the birthday girl on his Instagram Story, including one photo of him kissing Lopez's nose alongside a shot of two lions snuggling. Lopez reposted the pic, writing, "Love of my life..."

Additionally, Rodriguez shared pics from backstage of Lopez's tour, including a shot of the duo and two of their children dancing, and multiple videos of Lopez reading a giant birthday card signed by fans.

ET recently caught up with Lopez in New York City, where she gushed about Rodriguez's support throughout her tour.

"I think because of what he's done and performing on such a big stage with the [New York] Yankees all over the United States, he understands my life in a way that nobody else really has, and we come from similar backgrounds and we really have a special connection that way," she told ET.

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

