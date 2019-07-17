Jennifer Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez, is her No 1 supporter.

ET spoke to the 49-year-old superstar backstage after her "It's My Party" concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday -- the rescheduled show, after a city-wide blackout forced a cancellation on Saturday -- where she talked about a viral moment in a video she recently shared on her YouTube Channel. Lopez has been sharing intimate videos about her current tour, and at one point during her video titled "It's My Party Tour Diary: Volume One," she breaks down in tears backstage. Lopez tells Rodriguez that she wasn't happy with herself after a "tough show," in which she hit herself in the face with her microphone and started bleeding. Rodriguez comforts her, telling her it was the best show he's seen so far.

"You don't see how great you are. You really have no idea," Rodriguez tells her as he wraps an arm around her. " ... Baby, nobody's looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound."

Lopez acknowledges that the former pro baseball player has the ability to comfort her in a way that nobody else has.

"He was my hero that night, he was the MVP, as they say," Lopez tells ET about the loving moment between the two. "I think because of what he's done and performing on such a big stage with the Yankees all over the United States, he understands my life in a way that nobody else really has, and we come from similar backgrounds and we really have a special connection that way, so, yeah, he was amazing that night."

Lopez and 43-year-old Rodriguez got engaged in March. The singer jokes to ET that she hopes she doesn't pass out at their upcoming nuptials.

"I don't know, I hope that both of us are just standing up straight and don't faint," she cracks.

Lopez also spoke to ET in May backstage at her tour rehearsals, when she talked about wedding planning.

"I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so, you know, we are [taking it slow]," she said of her and Rodriguez. "There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed."

Lopez added that she had been "looking at everything" from dresses to wedding venues since Rodriguez popped the question, but "only when I have time. Most of the time, I'm working."

Clearly, there's no stopping Lopez. On Monday, she hit No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart for the 17th time with the opening track from her stage show, "Medicine" with French Montana.

Watch the video below for more of Lopez dishing on her upcoming wedding to Rodriguez:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Took Alex Rodriguez to a Strip Club to Research 'Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez Talks Possibility of Playing the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez Recalls 'Dramatic' Evacuation During NYC Blackout

Related Gallery